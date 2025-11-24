Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanelle Taylor's avatar
Jeanelle Taylor
8h

Good, it’s what they deserve!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joan Steiker's avatar
Joan Steiker
8h

Grifters got what they deserved

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture