My apologies for yet another email today. There is lots going on and I want to get you all up to date.

The Market Meltdown

A broad crypto correction has erased more than a trillion dollars in value in recent weeks. Bitcoin’s decline into the low eighty thousand range has left many corporate crypto treasuries exposed. This downturn is part of a wider move away from risk assets and follows lending stress, interest rate concerns, and heavy unwinding by leveraged buyers.

Key points:

Global crypto markets have fallen sharply, wiping out more than a trillion dollars in value across major coins.

Bitcoin’s price has dropped from its recent peak to the low eighty thousand range, pushing many large buyers underwater.

Trump Media’s large bitcoin holdings are now sitting on steep unrealized losses.

The WLFI token connected to the Trump branded crypto platform has plunged in value.

Trump Media’s stock price has hit record lows, removing hundreds of millions from Donald Trump’s personal stake.

A Trump branded memecoin has also lost significant value.

Investments tied to Eric and Donald Trump Jr in the Bitcoin mining sector have dropped sharply.

Trump Media’s Bitcoin Position Deep Underwater

Trump Media and Technology Group purchased roughly eleven thousand five hundred bitcoin at an average price near one hundred fifteen thousand dollars. With bitcoin now far below that level, the company is carrying a large unrealized loss. Trump is the largest shareholder, so the drawdown is hitting his overall net worth directly.

At the same time, Trump Media’s stock price has also fallen to record lows. The drop has erased hundreds of millions from the value of Trump’s personal stake.

WLFI Token Losses

The WLFI token connected to the Trump branded crypto venture has declined from about twenty six cents to around fifteen cents. At its peak, the associated stake was valued at several billion dollars. With the token now near half its previous level, billions in paper value have evaporated.

Trump Memecoin Slide

A separate Trump themed memecoin has fallen by roughly one quarter. Its overall market value has dropped by more than one hundred million dollars in recent months. While this coin is not directly tied to official Trump entities, the decline adds to the broader financial hit across the Trump aligned crypto ecosystem.

Eric and Don Jr Face Steep Mining Losses

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr hold significant equity in a Bitcoin mining venture formed with Hut 8 Corp through American Bitcoin Corp. The stock associated with this entity has fallen by about half since September. The decline has removed hundreds of millions in paper value from these holdings as well.

The Overall Impact

Across crypto holdings, token stakes, memecoins, and mining investments, the Trump family has seen dramatic declines in estimated wealth. The cumulative effect of these drops is measured in the billions. These are primarily unrealized losses, but the scale of the decline has been enough to reshape public estimates of the family’s net worth.

