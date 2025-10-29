Good morning, everyone!

Here’s the news for this morning

• Trump Replaces Fine Arts Commission Amid Ballroom and Monument Controversy

President Donald Trump dismissed all six members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, the board responsible for reviewing federal architectural projects. The move follows growing backlash over his planned $300 million White House ballroom and a proposed “Arc de Trump” monument modeled after Paris’s Arc de Triomphe. The White House said new commissioners will be appointed to advance Trump’s “America First” design vision.

• Ninth Circuit Revives Oregon Case Over Trump’s Use of National Guard

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Oregon’s request to rehear its lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to federalize the state’s National Guard during Portland protests. The decision vacates an earlier panel ruling that sided with the administration, keeping in place a restraining order that blocks Trump from deploying troops while the full 11-judge panel reviews the case.

• Trump Concedes Third Term Is Constitutionally Barred

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea, President Trump acknowledged that he cannot legally seek a third term, calling it “pretty clear” under the Constitution. He described it as “too bad” but said there are “a lot of great people” who could run in his place. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that the 22nd Amendment prohibits a third term, noting that changing it would require a lengthy constitutional process.

• Judge Rules Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli Served Illegally

A federal judge ruled that Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli exceeded the legal time limit for serving in his position and disqualified him from overseeing several cases in Southern California. The court found that Essayli had been unlawfully holding the office since July, marking the third time in recent months that a Trump-appointed acting attorney has been removed for violating federal service limits.

• Protests Greet Trump in South Korea Ahead of APEC Events

Trump’s arrival in Gyeongju, South Korea, for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation events drew demonstrations from progressive groups and opposition leaders. Protesters denounced his trade tariffs and pressure on Seoul to increase defense spending. Justice Party leader Kwon Young-kook criticized APEC for favoring powerful nations over equitable development.

• Senate Votes to End Trump’s Tariffs on Brazil Imports

In a rare bipartisan rebuke, the Republican-led Senate voted 52–48 to terminate Trump’s tariffs on Brazilian imports such as coffee and beef. The resolution, led by Senator Tim Kaine, revokes the national emergency Trump cited to justify the tariffs. While largely symbolic, it signals growing discontent within the GOP over his trade policies.

• Shutdown Approaches One Month as Essential Services Strain

The ongoing government shutdown is nearing a full month, leaving millions without pay or aid. SNAP food assistance is set to expire, while air traffic controllers and TSA agents continue working unpaid. The Trump administration is shifting internal funds to cover military salaries, but officials warn it will only temporarily prevent missed paychecks. Courts and states are seeking emergency measures to sustain food and child services.

• Pentagon Expedites Firing of Civilian Employees

A new policy signed by Undersecretary Anthony Tata orders military supervisors to remove underperforming civilian employees “with speed and conviction.” The directive, part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s larger restructuring, reduces protections and shortens termination timelines, prompting concern among labor groups about potential political motives.

• Federal Judge Blocks Firing of Workers During Shutdown

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston extended an injunction halting the Trump administration’s plan to lay off thousands of federal employees during the shutdown. The court found that such firings violated federal law and could dismantle essential agencies, emphasizing the severe human impact of the government’s actions.

• Paramount Skydance Announces 1,000 Layoffs After Merger

Following an $8 billion merger approved by the Trump administration, Paramount Skydance announced more than 1,000 job cuts as part of a restructuring plan. CEO David Ellison said additional layoffs may follow as the company consolidates and considers acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery assets.

• Cameroon Elections Trigger Deadly Protests

Opposition leaders in Cameroon rejected the official results declaring 92-year-old Paul Biya the winner of the October 12 election. Protests across the country led to multiple deaths and hundreds of arrests. International observers including the EU and UN condemned the government’s violent crackdown and questioned the legitimacy of the vote.

• Israeli Strikes Kill Over 100 in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Israeli airstrikes overnight killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, in the deadliest day since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire began. The strikes followed a clash between Israeli troops and militants. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered retaliation, while international groups condemned the escalation and warned that the truce could collapse.

• Tulane Confirms Escaped Monkeys Were Not Infectious

Tulane University confirmed that rhesus monkeys involved in a truck crash in Mississippi were not carrying infectious diseases, contradicting early police reports. Officials said all but one of the animals were killed or recaptured after the accident scattered crates labeled “live animals” along Interstate 59.

• Russia Moves to Block Extradition of Romanian Mercenary

Russian operatives linked to the Kremlin are reportedly working to prevent the extradition of Horațiu Potra, a Romanian-French mercenary accused of plotting a coup in Romania. Potra, arrested in Dubai, is accused of collaborating with far-right politician Călin Georgescu. Russian intermediaries Igor Spivak and Alexander Kalinin are leading efforts to secure his release.

• Maryland Senate Leader Rejects Redistricting Push

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson rejected proposals from state Democrats to redraw congressional maps mid-cycle. He warned that doing so would invite legal challenges and contradict the party’s stance against gerrymandering, citing the conservative composition of the state’s Supreme Court.

• Melanie Stansbury Confronts Jake Tapper Over GOP Framing

Representative Melanie Stansbury publicly challenged CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview, accusing him of using Republican framing in his questions. The exchange drew attention online as Stansbury criticized the repetition of partisan talking points in mainstream coverage.

