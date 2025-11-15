Good afternoon!

Here's your update for this afternoon:

Trump Breaks With Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Presses Him To Release Epstein Files

Donald Trump abruptly withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and said he would support a primary challenger in her Georgia district.

In a long Truth Social post, Trump accused her of constant complaining, claimed she had low poll numbers when he tested her for higher office, and said conservatives in her district were fed up with her behavior.

Hours later he escalated the attack, calling her Marjorie Taylor Brown and arguing that she had betrayed the party, gone left, and turned into a RINO.

Greene responded by thanking supporters and said the break was directly tied to her push for the release of the Epstein files. She wrote that she never expected fighting for victims and demanding transparency from the government to lead to this outcome.

Reid Hoffman Challenges Trump To Release Every Epstein Record

Billionaire Reid Hoffman publicly urged Trump to release all Epstein related files, including every person and every document.

He said a full release would bring justice to victims and would also show that calls to investigate him are political attacks.

Hoffman stated that he was never a client of Epstein and that the only connection he had was through MIT fundraising.

He said he refuses to accept what he calls slander from Trump and will continue pushing for full transparency.

Newly Released Epstein Emails Intensify Pressure On Trump

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released more than 20,000 pages of emails and other records from Epstein’s estate. Oversight Democrats

In one email to himself in February 2019, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew of” his abuse of underage girls and came to his house many times, but, according to Epstein, Trump “never got a massage.” The Washington Post

In a 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein referred to Trump as “the dog that hasn’t barked” and noted that a victim had spent hours at his house with Trump yet Trump had never mentioned it. ABC News

A fact check on an email from Mark Epstein to Jeffrey Epstein explains that the phrase about “blowing” Bill Clinton (nicknamed “Bubba”) was used in the sense of “blowing the whistle” and not an explicit sexual description. The article stresses that the email does not prove any sexual relationship between Trump and Clinton. Yahoo

The content of these documents has fueled growing demands for the entire archive to be made public.

House Leadership Fast Tracks Vote To Force Release Of Epstein Files

Speaker Mike Johnson has scheduled a vote for next week on a bipartisan bill that would require the Justice Department to release all remaining Epstein files.

A successful discharge petition already advanced the measure, and dozens of Republicans are expected to vote for it.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, who did not sign the petition, said he will vote yes when it reaches the floor.

The vote is expected to be one of the most closely watched of the year and could reach a veto proof margin.

Epstein Texted A Member Of Congress During Michael Cohen’s 2019 Testimony

Newly released text logs from Epstein’s estate show he was messaging a contact saved as “Stacey” during Michael Cohen’s February 2019 House Oversight hearing.

The Guardian, Washington Post, and others report that the texts line up with Delegate Stacey Plaskett’s questions and timestamps, suggesting Epstein was nudging her on lines of questioning, including about Trump aide Rhona Graff. The Guardian

Plaskett’s office says she received many messages during the hearing, including from Epstein, but denies any impropriety and notes her record on sexual abuse issues.

Fired Federal Prison Staff Linked To Leaks About Ghislaine Maxwell

Whistleblower allegations

A whistleblower told House Judiciary Democrats that Ghislaine Maxwell is getting “concierge style” treatment at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas: customized meals delivered to her, puppy therapy, after hours gym access, and other favors not available to other inmates. Rep. Jamie Raskin detailed these claims in a letter to the warden and President Trump. U.S. House Judiciary Committee Democrats

The whistleblower also said Maxwell is preparing a commutation application to Trump, and that senior prison officials are helping gather documents. The Guardian

Staff firings and Raskin leak controversy

After Raskin publicized whistleblower documents and emails between Maxwell and her attorney, several employees at FPC Bryan were fired for leaking her emails, according to Maxwell’s lawyer and CNN reporting. KTVZ

Maxwell’s attorney Leah Saffian accuses Raskin of violating attorney client privilege and calls for disciplinary action against him. KXXV

Trump Confronted Over Claims In Epstein Documents And Responds With Denials

When asked about an email saying Epstein told people Trump knew about his abuse of underage girls, Trump said he knew nothing about it.

He redirected attention to Epstein’s ties to Bill Clinton and major financial institutions and said he had a bad relationship with Epstein for years.

Trump was pressed on why the files have not been released and told a reporter to be quiet.

Asked if he would rule out a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, he said he had not thought about it and did not rule it in or out.

Trump Reports MRI Results But Says He Does Not Know What Was Scanned

Trump confirmed he had an MRI at Walter Reed on Oct. 10 as part of what the White House calls a “standard” physical. Officials have not said what body part was scanned. Reuters

On Air Force One he told reporters the result was “outstanding” and that his doctor called it the best result he had seen, but when a reporter asked if it had been a brain scan, Trump replied that he had “no idea” what part doctors analyzed. The Independent

U.S. Bishops Rebuke Trump’s Immigration Crackdown As Homan Defends Enforcement

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement and launched a campaign criticizing Trump’s aggressive new immigration enforcement raids and broader crackdown. They called it inconsistent with “God given human dignity” and urged support for migrants and comprehensive reform. The Guardian

Trump’s border adviser Tom Homan has pushed back in interviews, arguing that strong enforcement and secure borders “save lives” and that church leaders should fix internal problems instead of attacking border policy. PBS+1

Purple Heart Veteran Deported By ICE Without Notice To Family

ICE deported Jose Barco, a Venezuelan born U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, after his last appeals failed.

His family and lawyers said they received no notice and did not know his whereabouts when it occurred.

Barco came to the United States as a child, served in Iraq, and later served a long prison term tied to PTSD before being detained by ICE.

BBC Faces Lawsuit Threat After Editing Error About Trump’s Jan. 6 Speech

The BBC apologized for a Panorama segment that incorrectly combined parts of Trump’s Jan. 6 speech in a way that implied he urged violence.

Senior BBC officials resigned over the mistake.

Trump says he will sue for billions of dollars, though the network says the edited cut was an error, not defamation.

Trump Rolls Back Some Food Tariffs After Price Spike

Trump previously imposed broad reciprocal tariffs on many imported food items. Facing high grocery prices, he just signed an executive order carving out exceptions on items like coffee, bananas, cocoa, tea, some beef cuts, oranges, and tomatoes, tying them to new trade deals. The Guardian+1

Critics say this is effectively an admission that his earlier tariffs helped drive food inflation, and they also note some items, such as European and British spirits, remain heavily tariffed. The Guardian

Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Cutting Funds To University Of California

A federal judge stopped the administration from withholding federal money from the University of California.

The court found that officials used civil rights investigations to pressure universities to abandon what they viewed as left leaning positions.

The judge ruled that the threats looked like an attempt to coerce political conformity.

United States Absent From COP30 As China Fills The Void

The United States did not send a delegation to COP30 after Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement again.

China used the absence to expand its influence at the Brazil summit, with major clean energy companies and diplomats dominating the venue.

Observers say this gives China a significant advantage in shaping global climate policy.

Analysts Warn Of Major Risks If Trump Orders Strikes Against Venezuela

Experts say that any attempt to remove President Maduro by force could trigger a prolonged conflict due to a unified Venezuelan military, divided opposition groups, and the presence of armed criminal networks.

They warn that the United States could end up trapped in a long commitment despite Trump’s promises to avoid foreign entanglements.

China Issues Travel Warning After Japan Comments On Taiwan Defense

China told its citizens to avoid travel to Japan after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could justify a Japanese military response.

Both countries summoned ambassadors following the remarks.

Chinese officials and state media criticized Japan sharply while Tokyo stood by its position.

Explosion At Srinagar Police Station Kills At Least Nine

A police station in the Nowgam area of Srinagar was hit by an accidental blast while officers examined seized explosives.

At least nine people were killed and more than thirty were injured, including police and forensic staff.

The explosion damaged part of the building and set vehicles on fire, slowing rescue efforts.

