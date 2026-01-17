by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Here’s your afternoon update:

President Donald Trump announced a new 10% tariff on imports from eight European countries, explicitly tying the move to their opposition to U.S. efforts to take control of Greenland.

The countries include: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Finland, and Great Britain

Reuters and AP reported Trump said the tariff would start Feb. 1 and rise to 25% by June 1, and remain until a Greenland purchase deal is reached.