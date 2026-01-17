BREAKING: Trump Hits Eight European Allies With Tariffs Over Greenland
Jan 17 | Afternoon Update
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Good afternoon.
Here’s your afternoon update:
Tariff Shock Over Greenland
President Donald Trump announced a new 10% tariff on imports from eight European countries, explicitly tying the move to their opposition to U.S. efforts to take control of Greenland.
The countries include: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Finland, and Great Britain
Reuters and AP reported Trump said the tariff would start Feb. 1 and rise to 25% by June 1, and remain until a Greenland purchase deal is reached.
The policy has accelerated a broader U.S.–NATO political rupture, with European leaders backing Denmark’s position that Greenland’s status is for Greenland and Denmark to decide.
“Hands Off Greenland” Protests Surge Across Denmark And Greenland
Reuters reported major demonstrations in Copenhagen and Nuuk, including slogans like “Greenland is not for sale” and “Hands off Greenland.”
Greenland’s prime minister joined a Nuuk march, and that the Copenhagen turnout was in the tens of thousands.
Republicans Break With Trump On Greenland Push
Multiple outlets reported rare, high-profile Republican resistance to the Greenland takeover push, warning it is politically toxic and strategically destabilizing for NATO relations.
Reuters also reported a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing limited U.S. public support for Trump’s Greenland push.
DOJ Tries To Block Court Oversight Of Epstein File Releases
AP reported Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor told Judge Paul A. Engelmayer the court lacks authority to appoint a neutral expert to oversee public release of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
The same AP report said Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie pushed the request under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and DOJ argued they lack standing to intervene in the closed criminal case.
Federal Officers Blind Two Protesters At Santa Ana Anti-ICE Rally
AP reported two men said they were blinded in one eye by projectiles fired by federal officers during a protest outside a federal immigration building in Santa Ana, California.
The Guardian reported video and eyewitness accounts that conflict with DHS claims of violence, renewing scrutiny of “less-lethal” use-of-force practices.
Judge Orders Limits On ICE Crowd-Control Tactics In Minnesota
Reuters reported a federal judge barred immigration agents from using force (including pepper spray and tear gas) or detaining people engaged in peaceful, non-obstructive protest or observation in the Minneapolis area without legal cause.
AP reported the order also restricted stops and arrests without reasonable suspicion or probable cause, in litigation brought by ACLU of Minnesota clients.
DOJ Opens Probe Into Walz And Frey
Reuters reported the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over allegations tied to obstructing federal immigration enforcement.
TIME reported Walz and Frey have denounced the probe as intimidation and politically motivated escalation amid the larger federal immigration crackdown.
Measles Outbreak Explodes In South Carolina
AP reported South Carolina’s measles outbreak surged past 550 confirmed cases, with public health officials warning that low vaccination coverage is fueling rapid spread.
Mental Health System Whiplash After Sudden Funding Cuts And Reversals
Mental health and substance use providers described “whiplash” after the administration abruptly cut, then reinstated, funding tied to thousands of programs, warning of destabilizing impacts on continuity of care. The Guardian
Iran Signals A Hard Shift Toward A National Intranet
The Guardian reported Iranian officials and aligned voices are moving toward restricting full internet access to a regime-vetted elite, pushing most people onto a monitored national network, a shift activists warn is aimed at suppressing dissent.
Iranian Cleric Urges Executions As Crackdown Continues
NPR reported a senior cleric, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, called for executions of protesters amid ongoing repression.
Egypt Accepts Trump Offer To Mediate GERD Water Dispute
NBC reported Egypt welcomed Trump’s offer to mediate the long-running Nile waters dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), as tensions have risen.
Florida Candidate Redirects nazis.us To DHS In Protest
A Florida congressional candidate, Mark Davis, bought nazis.us and redirected it to DHS as a political protest.
Snopes documented the redirect and context around the stunt and public reaction.
Thank you for fighting.
