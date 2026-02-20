BREAKING: TRUMP IMPOSES 10% GLOBAL TARIFF, CLAIMS COURTS SWAYED BY FOREIGN INTERESTS

After the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s tariffs are illegal under IEEPA, President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a new 10% global tariff on imported goods, marking a sweeping escalation in U.S. trade policy.

During remarks announcing the move, Trump said he has expansive authority to implement tariffs regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, stating that he can act decisively on trade matters under existing executive powers.

Trump said the court has been swayed by foreign interests and that he now has the power to economically “destroy” any country.

