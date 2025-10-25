President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States will impose an additional 10% tariff on all imports from Canada, escalating a sudden trade dispute sparked by a political advertisement aired in Ontario.

The ad, which used Ronald Reagan’s 1987 speech criticizing tariffs, aired during the World Series and was widely interpreted as a jab at Trump’s trade policies. Trump called the commercial “fraudulent,” accusing Canada of “cheating” and misrepresenting Reagan’s views.

In a Truth Social post made while traveling to Malaysia, Trump said the move was in response to a “hostile act” by Ontario and claimed “Canada got caught cheating.”

According to reports from AP News and Reuters, Trump also declared that all ongoing trade negotiations with Canada have been terminated, effectively freezing communication between the two nations’ trade representatives.

The tariff adds 10% on top of existing import taxes, but officials have not yet clarified which goods will be affected or when the increase takes effect. The decision could complicate the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) and prompt a swift retaliatory response from Ottawa.

Economists warn that the move could raise prices for U.S. manufacturers and consumers, particularly in industries that rely heavily on cross-border trade in steel, lumber, and automobiles.

Canadian officials have not yet issued a formal response, but sources in Ottawa told Reuters they are reviewing potential counter-measures and “considering all options.”

This development marks the sharpest deterioration in U.S.–Canada relations since the 2018 trade disputes over aluminum and steel.

(Sources: AP News, Reuters, Politico)

