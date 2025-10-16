Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland on charges of unauthorized retention of national defense information, mishandling classified documents, and making false statements to federal investigators.

The indictment, confirmed Thursday, follows an FBI search of Bolton’s Maryland home and Washington, D.C. office in August, where agents reportedly seized several classified materials and electronic devices, according to The Washington Post and AP News.

The investigation centers on documents from Bolton’s tenure in the Trump administration between 2018 and 2019. Prosecutors allege that Bolton improperly retained sensitive materials after leaving office, while his attorneys insist that he did nothing wrong and that the charges are politically motivated. Bolton has been a vocal critic of President Trump since leaving the White House, publishing a memoir that described deep divisions within the administration.

The Justice Department’s move marks the latest in a wave of prosecutions against former Trump administration officials and critics, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Bolton is expected to plead not guilty. The case will test the balance between national security enforcement and claims of political retaliation under the current administration.

According to The Guardian, Bolton’s indictment adds further tension between the White House and establishment conservatives who have publicly opposed the president’s policies and actions.

