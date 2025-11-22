Good evening,

President Trump used a full Oval Office meeting to praise New York City mayor elect Zohran Mamdani, even telling him it was acceptable to call the president a fascist.

Today was a pretty wild news day and we’re so glad we have all of you here. If you want to join us here at Centered America, become a free or paid subscriber today.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your evening update:

Trump’s Oval Office praise of Zohran Mamdani throws GOP strategy into chaos

President Trump spent about an hour in the Oval Office praising Zohran Mamdani, calling him a “rational person” and saying he would feel comfortable living in New York City under his leadership. Trump pledged to work with the incoming mayor elect, directly undercutting Republican plans to run against Mamdani in 2026. Trump also told Mamdani it was fine for him to call the president a fascist. Reporter: “So you’re affirming that you think Trump is a fascist?”



TRUMP: “That’s ok, you can just say it.”



MAMDANI: “Yes.”



Fox News says JD Vance is “jealous” of Mamdani

Fox News hosts reacted to the Oval Office meeting by saying that JD Vance is “jealous,” highlighting how Trump’s praise scrambled Republican messaging.

Vindman calls for release of Trump’s call with Mohammed bin Salman

Rep. Eugene Vindman stated that he reviewed a Trump call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that took place after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Vindman said the public and the Khashoggi family deserve to know what was said and demanded the release of the transcript.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Jamal Khashoggi’s widow demands the same transcript

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi announced she is seeking the help of Vindman and Rep. Jamie Raskin to obtain the transcript of the Trump MBS call so the truth can be understood.

Epstein survivors report threats and demand full disclosure of all files

Survivors issued a statement saying they have received threats and are calling for the full release of every Epstein related file. This follows the House Oversight Committee’s move to halt plans to depose Ghislaine Maxwell after her lawyers said she would invoke the Fifth Amendment unless granted immunity and advance access to all questions.

DOJ is investigating long debunked Venezuela election claims

The Justice Department is interviewing promoters of disproven allegations that Venezuela helped steal the 2020 election. These claims were previously rejected in court and addressed in major defamation settlements.

Trump is pressuring Ukraine to accept a 28 point peace plan by Thanksgiving

The White House is urging Ukraine to accept a US crafted proposal that would require major concessions to Russia, including surrendering Donbas, limiting Ukraine’s military and dropping its NATO ambitions. President Zelenskyy warned that the plan threatens Ukraine’s dignity and its relationship with Washington.

Judge orders release of 16 migrants detained in an Idaho racetrack raid

A federal judge ruled that the prolonged detention of 16 migrants arrested during an FBI led raid at an Idaho racetrack violated due process. DHS defended the arrests, while the ruling highlighted broader problems in the administration’s enforcement tactics.

Trump insists he was not threatening death after saying Democrats committed “seditious behavior, punishable by death”

Trump claimed he was not calling for executions after accusing six Democratic lawmakers of behavior “punishable by death,” but he repeated that they are “in serious trouble.” Threats against those lawmakers increased, prompting security interventions.

Lawsuit challenges revived daily fines of 998 dollars on more than 21,500 immigrants

A new lawsuit argues that the civil penalties reaching up to about 1 point 8 million dollars per person are unconstitutional and financially devastating. DHS continues to defend the fines.

ICE arrested about 54,000 people and deported 56,000 during the shutdown

New data shows detention reached about 65,000, the highest level on record, with most detainees having no criminal record as interior enforcement escalated.

Jonathan Pollard downplays controversy over his private meeting with Ambassador Mike Huckabee

Pollard said his meeting with the US ambassador was simply a personal visit to thank him for past support, while critics questioned why an ambassador met with a convicted spy during a period of heightened scrutiny of administration policy.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America