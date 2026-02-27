by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

We have a lot to get into today. A draft executive order that could reshape federal election power. Closed-door Clinton depositions erupting into chaos. FBI firings tied to the Mar-a-Lago probe. Escalating tensions with Iran. A deadly incident off Cuba’s coast. And major developments inside Congress that signal fractures ahead of the midterms.

Election Emergency Order Circulating

Pro-Trump activists are circulating a 17-page draft executive order that claims China interfered in the 2020 election and argues it could justify a national emergency declaration that expands presidential power over elections.

The White House did not spell out the president’s plans in response to questions about the draft.

Clinton Epstein Depositions Explode Into Controversy

The House Oversight Committee says Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton agreed to appear for filmed, transcribed depositions tied to the committee’s Epstein and Maxwell investigation.

Hillary Clinton’s deposition was paused after Rep. Lauren Boebert sent an unauthorized photo from inside the proceeding to conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

The depositions represent a rare, high-profile escalation in the political fight over the Epstein scandal.

FBI Fires Agents Linked To Mar-a-Lago Search

The FBI fired at least six agents who worked on the 2022 Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation, with some accounts indicating around 10 staffers terminated.

The dismissals are tied to leadership changes under FBI Director Kash Patel and controversy surrounding investigative actions connected to the case.

Cuba Claims Deadly “Terrorist Infiltration” Attempt

Cuba says a Florida-registered speedboat entered Cuban waters, a firefight followed, and four people were killed with six detained or injured , as Havana described it as a “terrorist” infiltration attempt.

Florida political officials are pressing for answers, and U.S. authorities are reviewing the circumstances.

Iran Pressure Campaign And Nuclear Talks

The U.S. and Iran held a third round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva , with Oman serving as mediator, as military pressure and strike threats hang over the diplomacy.

Human rights organizations and UN-linked statements warn of mass detentions, torture risk, forced confessions, and disappearances following Iran’s nationwide unrest.

Trump claimed Iran is “working to build missiles that will soon reach” the United States, while prior U.S. assessments projected a significantly longer timeline for a viable ICBM capability.

Trump Reignites Fight With Robert De Niro

After De Niro again criticized Trump around alternative State of the Union programming and media appearances, Trump responded on Truth Social by calling De Niro “sick and demented,” escalating rhetoric toward political critics.

Rohingya Refugee Found Dead After Border Patrol Drop-Off

Nurul Amin Shah Alam , a nearly blind Rohingya refugee, was released from custody and later dropped off at a Tim Hortons in Buffalo without family notification.

He was later found dead. Police said the medical examiner ruled the death health-related, while scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding his release and disappearance continues.

Omar’s State Of The Union Guest Arrested

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s guest Aliya Rahman was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after refusing orders to sit during the speech.

She faces a misdemeanor charge that could carry potential jail time and a fine.

Democrats Move To Bar New ICE Hires From Public Jobs

Democratic lawmakers in at least four states have introduced bills that would bar individuals who join ICE during Trump’s second term from certain future public-sector jobs, including law enforcement and teaching, with legal challenges expected.

Jimmy Lai Wins Appeal On Fraud Conviction

A Hong Kong appeals court overturned Jimmy Lai’s fraud conviction tied to a lease dispute.

Lai remains imprisoned under a separate national security sentence.

SCOTUSblog Co-Founder Thomas Goldstein Convicted

Thomas Goldstein was convicted on charges including tax evasion and false statements tied to mortgage applications , with sentencing to be scheduled later.

The case involves high-stakes gambling income and alleged misuse of funds.

