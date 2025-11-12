Good afternoon!

Here’s the news for this afternoon:

• Epstein and Maxwell Correspondence: Newly unsealed emails show Jeffrey Epstein calling Donald Trump “the dog that hasn’t barked” and claiming an alleged victim “spent hours at my house with him.” The comments contradict Ghislaine Maxwell’s past denials that Trump ever visited Epstein’s homes.

• Epstein and Michael Wolff: Additional exchanges between Epstein and author Michael Wolff reveal Epstein saying Trump “knew about the girls” and discussed using Trump’s public remarks for “political currency.” The revelation prompted Democrats on the House Oversight Committee to demand a full release of the Epstein files.

• House GOP Blocks ACA Amendments: Republicans voted down a Democratic effort to redirect $40 billion in Argentina bailout funds toward Affordable Care Act subsidies. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon warned the move could double premiums, accusing Trump of prioritizing foreign bailouts over American families.

• Senators’ Lawsuit Provision Survives: Another Democratic amendment sought to remove a clause allowing eight Republican senators previously investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith to sue the government for $500,000. Republicans rejected the proposal unanimously.

• White House Ballroom Funding Fight: A measure by Reps. Yassamin Ansari and Suhas Subramanyam to bar taxpayer dollars from financing the new White House ballroom was also struck down by Republicans.

• Trump Defends H-1B Visas: In a Fox interview, Trump said America lacks enough “talented” workers to fill industry needs, drawing criticism from MAGA supporters who accused him of demeaning U.S. labor while deportations continue.

• ACA Market Warnings: Health experts cautioned that Trump’s proposal to replace enhanced ACA subsidies with cash payments or health savings accounts could destabilize insurance markets by driving out healthy enrollees and raising costs for those who remain covered.

• QAnon-Style Rhetoric: Trump reposted a Truth Social message calling for Barack Obama’s imprisonment, echoing “Deep State” conspiracy language and continuing his pattern of attacking political opponents online.

• Anti-Abortion Funding Surge: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America launched an $80 million campaign to back anti-abortion candidates in 2026, focusing on key Senate and House races in Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and North Carolina.

• Hemp Ban Divides GOP: A late addition to the spending bill banning most hemp-derived CBD and THC drinks has triggered backlash from Kentucky Republicans and alcohol industry leaders, threatening passage of the shutdown-ending legislation.

• SNAP Benefits Frozen: The Supreme Court granted the Trump administration a temporary extension of its freeze on $4 billion in food aid, prolonging uncertainty for 42 million Americans reliant on SNAP benefits.

• Deportation Abuse Report: Human Rights Watch and Cristosal accused the Trump administration of complicity in the torture of 252 Venezuelans deported to El Salvador’s Cecot prison, where victims described beatings and sexual abuse.

• Pentagon Overhaul: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced major reforms to speed up weapons acquisition through longer contracts and reduced bureaucracy, describing it as putting the military on a “wartime footing.”

• BBC Lawsuit Threat: Trump vowed to sue the BBC for $1 billion over an edited Jan. 6 segment he claims was misleading. The controversy led to the resignation of top BBC executives amid public scrutiny over editorial bias.

• Kennedy Legacy Returns: Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy, launched his campaign for New York’s 12th Congressional District, aiming to represent a new generation of Democrats after Rep. Jerry Nadler’s retirement.

• Netanyahu Pardon Appeal: Trump formally asked Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling his ongoing corruption trial “political” and “unjustified.”

• Maine Race Shake-Up: Democrat Jordan Wood exited the state’s Senate race to run for the open 2nd Congressional District seat after Rep. Jared Golden’s retirement, setting up a crucial 2026 battleground.

• Kazakhstan LGBTQ Ban: Kazakhstan’s parliament passed a law banning “LGBT propaganda” in media and online, imposing fines and jail time for repeat offenses, drawing condemnation from human rights groups.

• Turkish Plane Crash: A Turkish C-130 cargo plane crashed in Georgia’s Sighnaghi region while flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey, killing all 20 aboard as investigators from both countries probe the cause.

