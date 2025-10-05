Good afternoon.

Today is Sunday, October 5th. Trump has officially authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago.

Last night there was a shooting in Montgomery, Alabama, where 14 people were shot.

Before we delve into the details of today’s news, please consider supporting our work at Centered America by becoming a paid subscriber today.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s all the news for today:

Montgomery, Alabama shooting

Police say 14 people were shot in downtown Montgomery late Saturday night after two groups opened fire in a crowd near Bibb and Commerce around 11:30 p.m. Two victims have died; three are in life-threatening condition. Two juveniles are among the injured. A noon Sunday press conference was announced.

The incident followed festivities tied to the Morehouse–Tuskegee Classic at the Cramton Bowl.

Judge blasts ICE over 37-day hospital detention (developing)

Multiple immigration-law analysts report a federal judge ordered the immediate release of a man who broke his leg during an ICE arrest and was kept under 24/7 guard in a hospital for 37 days, allegedly registered under a pseudonym and held without counsel.

Trump sends military to Chicago

President Trump authorized federalizing 300 Illinois National Guard troops to “protect federal officers and assets” in Chicago. The AP notes timing and details of where/when they’ll deploy remain unclear.

Gov. JB Pritzker objected, calling the ultimatum to activate troops “outrageous and un-American,” and said the administration “intends to federalize 300 members of the Illinois National Guard.” This is from his official statement dated Oct. 4.

Thanks for reading! Subscribe to stay with us!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America