Good afternoon!

Two major developments from the Trump administration are shaping the news cycle today.

Yesterday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said President Trump ordered a new mission called Operation Southern Spear, carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and SOUTHCOM. He said the goal is to remove narco terrorists from the Western Hemisphere and stop drug flows harming Americans, offering no operational details. His announcement came after recent U.S. strikes on suspected smuggling vessels and a buildup of forces that has fueled speculation about possible action involving Venezuela.

Today, Trump is pressing the Justice Department to launch a new Epstein related inquiry focused only on Democrats and major financial institutions, even though his own administration previously found no client list, no credible evidence that Epstein trafficked victims to additional individuals, and no grounds for new charges.

Here’s everything else that happened:

Top Developments on Epstein

• President Trump is now calling for a new Justice Department investigation focused on Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged connections to Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, and major financial institutions including JPMorgan and Chase. His request directly contradicts the findings of his own administration’s review, which previously concluded there was no client list, no evidence of trafficking to additional named individuals, and no basis for new charges based on available records.

• Newly released House Oversight messages show Epstein steering Steve Bannon’s media strategy in August 2018. He gave detailed critiques of Bannon’s television hits, drafted talking points on immigration and tax issues, and set up undisclosed in person meetings. These records show Epstein shaping pro Trump messaging long after his 2008 conviction.

• Records include Epstein directing his lawyer in 2012 to dig into Donald Trump’s finances, referencing the Mar a Lago mortgage, a cash flow he linked to a union, a driver he described as a bag man, and a thirty million dollar loan he claimed was backdated.

• A separate 2018 message shows Epstein telling associates he considered himself the only person capable of inflicting political damage on Trump. Epstein tells associates he alone had the material that could take Trump down, which may suggest he believed he held damaging information.

• Additional messages include Epstein asserting that Trump had knowledge of Epstein’s misconduct, adding pressure on lawmakers backing full release of the DOJ’s documents.

Political Tension Over Release of the Files

• Speaker Mike Johnson set a vote on releasing the Epstein files after losing the ability to block the discharge petition. Republican leaders now expect large internal defections and acknowledge the possibility of a veto proof coalition.

• Figures like Rep. Andy Biggs appear prepared to vote in favor of releasing the full set of DOJ documents despite Trump’s objections, creating problems for candidates running in heavy Trump areas.

• Commentators on the right, including Ben Shapiro, have framed Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-release stance partly as an effort to attack other Republicans and potentially undercut Trump.

• Johnson argues Democrats are weaponizing the issue to create a political attack on Trump and describes their push as rooted in Trump focused hostility.

• Sen. John Kennedy said the controversy will remain alive until Americans have all the answers, adding a line he thought would draw jokes but repeating the point that unanswered questions do not disappear.

• Epstein survivors Liz Stein and Jess Michaels are calling for complete transparency. They argue Congress must ensure survivors remain the center of the process rather than allowing partisanship to dominate.

Trump’s Reaction and Public Backlash

• After more than a day without posting, Trump returned to Truth Social and dismissed the renewed attention on the files as a hoax.

• Reaction among his supporters was sharply different from normal patterns. Engagement was much lower and many typical Trump backers expressed visible frustration with his message.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Prison Treatment

• A CNN investigation reports Maxwell is receiving highly unusual privileges at her federal prison in Texas. These include unlimited toilet paper, personalized meals, a level of isolation from the general population, special visitation arrangements, and involvement from senior staff. According to whistleblowers, inmates who objected were moved. Maxwell is preparing a commutation request.

Immigration and Law Enforcement Rulings

• The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a rare and strong rebuke of Trump’s immigration strategy, expressing concerns about widespread fear, profiling, and enforcement actions near churches, schools, and medical facilities.

• A judge ordered that 615 detainees in the Chicago area be released on bond by November 21 after determining ICE violated a prior settlement on warrantless arrests. Many affected people had already been moved out of state.

• Local officials in Mecklenburg County say federal authorities informed them that CBP personnel will soon operate in the Charlotte region, but the sheriff insists the county will not cooperate with the federal operation.

State and Federal Legal Shifts

• The Nevada Supreme Court restored the forgery case against six defendants who signed false 2020 elector documents. Trump pardoned them at the federal level, but those pardons do not apply to state charges.

• A federal judge questioned whether Lindsey Halligan had legal authority to serve as acting U.S. attorney during indictments of James Comey and Letitia James. Concerns include missing grand jury records and irregularities in her appointment.

• Two top Fannie Mae officials were removed after objecting to the sharing of confidential pricing data with Freddie Mac. Their internal messages warned of severe risk as the data transfer proceeded under direction of the regulator.

• A senior housing official referred Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Justice Department for a potential criminal inquiry tied to a D.C. property. Swalwell says the move is retaliatory and politically driven.

• Paul Ingrassia, who withdrew from an oversight nomination after revelations of racist texts, is now joining the administration as deputy general counsel at the GSA after a direct offer from Trump.

Shutdown Fallout and Government Operations

• Airlines are waiting for the FAA to rebuild normal staffing so they can return to regular schedules. The forty three day shutdown has created extended delays due to controller shortages and delayed pay.

• TSA employees who worked without pay are receiving ten thousand dollar bonuses following a DHS visit to affected airports.

• The White House says October’s inflation and employment data may never be produced because survey operations were halted during the shutdown.

• Senate Republicans are backing away from a provision in the funding deal that allows subpoenaed lawmakers to sue for at least five hundred thousand dollars over undisclosed record seizures. The House is preparing a repeal bill.

Domestic Political and Corporate News

• Verizon plans a reduction of about fifteen thousand jobs, the largest in company history, as competition increases and subscriber numbers fall.

• An NBC poll finds Republicans report significantly more cross party friendships than Democrats. The gap grows among committed ideological voters and narrows among moderates.

• Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is retiring. Walmart U.S. head John Furner will take over on February 1 as the company faces costs, political pressure, and a shift toward automation and AI.

Criminal and National Security Matters

• New Jersey charged fourteen defendants, including a Lucchese crime family member, with running a multimillion dollar betting ring involving student athletes and offshore platforms. They face racketeering, gambling, and laundering allegations.

• The Army contacted more than fourteen hundred former patients of a Fort Hood gynecologist accused of secretly recording and abusing women during exams. At least eighty five people have responded so far.

• The Coast Guard tracked a Russian military vessel operating roughly fifteen nautical miles from Oahu and reported it was observing movements consistent with international law procedures.

• The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office recused itself from Maurene Comey’s wrongful termination case. The case is now under the Northern District of New York as she challenges her dismissal.

International Affairs

• Iran reopened its National Aerospace Park, displaying IRGC drones, missiles, and related systems for public viewing during a period of heightened regional tension.

• A wildfire in Mono County, California burned more than five square miles, damaged fifteen structures, forced evacuations, and temporarily grounded air operations before slowing with rainfall.

• Russia launched a major attack on Kyiv using hundreds of drones and eighteen missiles, killing at least four civilians and injuring many others.

• German defense minister Boris Pistorius condemned the strike and announced one hundred fifty million euros in new support for Ukraine while noting additional Nordic assistance.

• A Pentagon intelligence assessment warns that selling F 35 jets to Saudi Arabia could expose U.S. technology to China because of Riyadh’s close security and tech cooperation with Beijing.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America