President Trump’s administration has directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to conduct a full re-interview and vetting review of refugees admitted during the Biden years, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The review covers roughly 233,000 people who entered the United States between January 20, 2021 and February 20, 2025. The memo also allows the agency to re-examine refugees outside that date range when officials consider it appropriate.

The directive temporarily halts green card processing for everyone in this group. According to the memo, USCIS will suspend all permanent residence adjudications while the review is underway. The memo states that refugee status can be terminated if officials determine after re-interview that the person does not meet the legal definition of a refugee. USCIS declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. If you want to help us keep tracking these moves in real time as a nonprofit fighting for democracy, join us as a free or paid subscriber.

The memo argues that the Biden administration may have emphasized speed and volume over what it calls detailed screening and high quality interviews. It claims that this justifies a comprehensive review of the refugees admitted under Biden and concludes that re-interviewing this entire cohort is warranted. Refugees in the United States are already subject to one of the most extensive screening systems in U.S. immigration law, including biometric checks, repeated database vetting, and in-depth interviews under the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

This review comes alongside broader changes Trump has already made to refugee policy. On inauguration day the administration suspended new refugee admissions except for narrow national interest exceptions. The administration also ended the Welcome Corps private refugee sponsorship program. A separate lawsuit, Pacito v. Trump, is challenging the freeze on refugee admissions and the cutoff of resettlement funding.

In late October the administration announced a refugee cap of 7,500 for fiscal year 2026, which Reuters notes is the lowest ever set by a U.S. president. Officials said the program will prioritize white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity based on claims of persecution, a claim the South African government rejects.

Refugee advocates have sharply criticized the new review. Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS, told Reuters the program is unnecessary, cruel, and wasteful, arguing that refugees already undergo the most intensive screening of any immigrant category and that the new order will leave vulnerable people in limbo for months or longer.

The administration has not released an implementation timeline for the re-interviews, and the memo does not specify when appointments will begin or how long the review will last. No additional guidance has been published by the White House or the Department of Homeland Security.

All information in this report is based on confirmed details from Reuters’ reporting on the internal memo and existing public actions taken by the Trump administration on refugee policy.

