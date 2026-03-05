Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stop the BS247's avatar
Stop the BS247
3h

I hope Zelenski tells him "No, but not sorry, you stacked the deck, you play the cards"

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kay Romeo's avatar
Kay Romeo
3hEdited

Kennedy 100% knew that Trump’s ego could never take a back seat to anyone, and her showcasing herself was not approved. His narcissism would never allow it. Now the questions is: will he pardon her?

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture