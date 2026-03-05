by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Trump Prepares To Fire Kristi Noem

President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and has begun seeking replacement suggestions from aides and congressional Republicans.

The Wall Street Journal reports the growing rift stems from Kristi Noem’s heated testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which drew bipartisan frustration, along with backlash over a DHS advertising campaign urging undocumented immigrants to self-deport that prominently featured Noem and included claims the effort had presidential approval.

In a Reuters interview, Trump said he was not aware of or did not approve the $220 million ad campaign that featured Noem.

The campaign has faced bipartisan questions over how the contract was structured and who benefited, including awards to firms with ties to Republican operatives and a subcontract tied to a DHS spokesperson’s household.

Azerbaijan Says Iranian Drones Crossed The Border And Hit Nakhchivan

Azerbaijani officials said Iranian drones crossed the border into the Nakhchivan exclave , striking near an airport terminal and landing close to a school.

At least two civilians were reported injured , and officials condemned the incident as a violation of international law.

Azerbaijan summoned Iran’s envoy and warned it may retaliate, escalating tensions as the broader regional conflict grows.

Gas Prices Rising As War Disrupts Global Oil Markets

U.S. gasoline prices have climbed to roughly $3.19 per gallon nationally , with analysts warning prices could rise another 20–30 cents as energy markets react to the war with Iran.

Oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz , one of the world’s most important energy corridors, has slowed amid the escalating conflict.

Higher energy costs are expected to ripple through the broader economy by raising transportation, grocery, and travel prices.

Senate Blocks Effort To Limit Trump’s Iran War Authority

A Senate resolution designed to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to expand military operations against Iran failed in a GOP-led vote , allowing the administration to continue operations without new congressional restrictions.

The vote highlighted deep divisions in Washington over how far the United States should go militarily in the growing Middle East conflict.

U.S. Asks Ukraine For Help Countering Iranian Shahed Drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States has asked Ukraine for assistance countering Iranian-made Shahed drones , which have been widely used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine has extensive experience defending against the drones and developing countermeasures.

Zelenskyy indicated Ukraine could help but said any assistance must not weaken Ukraine’s own air defenses or battlefield capabilities .

Trump Furious After Noem Claims He Approved DHS Ad Campaign

President Donald Trump is reportedly privately furious with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after she testified that he approved a $220 million DHS advertising campaign promoting immigration enforcement.

Trump disputes being aware of or authorizing the campaign before it was approved.

The controversy intensified after Noem’s testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing .

Trump has privately asked Republican lawmakers whether he should fire Noem, though some GOP officials warn replacing her could complicate Senate confirmation and weaken Republicans during the ongoing immigration fight.

Leaked FIU Republican Student Chat Sparks Criminal Investigation

Leaked WhatsApp messages exposed a racist and extremist group chat involving student leaders from Republican organizations at Florida International University .

The messages reportedly contained hundreds of racial slurs, discussions of violence against Black people, and references to Nazi ideology .

The messages are now part of a criminal investigation, and local Republican Party leaders have condemned the chat and called for those involved to resign.

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales Faces Ethics Scrutiny

Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales admitted he had a sexual relationship with a former staff member who later died by suicide.

Gonzales called the relationship a “lapse in judgment” but denied any responsibility for her death.

The admission comes as the House Ethics Committee considers investigating the relationship , which could violate congressional rules.

The controversy comes during a competitive Republican primary runoff, with some colleagues calling for Gonzales to resign.

Triple Homicide Triggers Manhunt In Rural Utah

Authorities launched a multi-county manhunt after three women were found dead in Wayne County, Utah .

Two victims were discovered on a hiking trail , while a third was found at a nearby home.

Local schools, government offices, and businesses were temporarily closed while law enforcement searched for a suspect.

Officials initially said they had not yet determined how the victims died or whether the killings were connected.

Harvard Creates Workaround After Pentagon Blocks Military Students

Harvard University is allowing active-duty military students to defer admission for up to four years or transfer to partner schools after the Pentagon barred troops from attending the university.

The policy creates a workaround that allows military students to continue graduate education while the Defense Department’s restriction remains in place.

Court Orders Trump Administration To Process Tariff Refunds

A federal trade court judge ordered the Trump administration to process import paperwork without charging tariffs previously ruled illegal by the Supreme Court .

The order begins a process that could lead to tens of billions of dollars in refunds for companies that paid the levies.

Virginia Redistricting Referendum Cleared For April 21 Vote

The Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way for an April 21 statewide referendum on a Democratic-backed redistricting plan.

The proposal would allow a temporary constitutional amendment enabling mid-decade congressional map adjustments ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed a “Yes” vote, urging Virginians to approve the measure to protect fair representation.

