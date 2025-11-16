Good evening.

MAGA is starting to crack. Really bad.

When Republicans choose to break from MAGA and push back on Trump, we should recognize it. We will never agree with them on most things, and they are far from perfect, but anyone taking real steps away from MAGA is helping move the country forward. Even if it’s a baby step.

Supporting those breaks is not about trusting them or forgetting the harm. It is about encouraging the courage it takes to stand up to a political machine built on fear and loyalty. If we want an after MAGA America, we have to reinforce every honest move in that direction.

We can hold people accountable and still support them when they choose truth. Both are necessary if we want real change.

Here’s your evening update:

Donald Trump is facing deep internal turmoil as the release of the Epstein files triggers visible unrest in the White House. Trump is described by Michael Wolff as “completely freaking out” and feeling boxed in as thousands of newly surfaced Epstein emails come out. Reports describe aides unable to manage the political damage from newly uncovered emails where Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls” and suggested he could “take Trump down.” Trump’s allies describe him as panicked and isolated while the administration struggles to respond.

Epstein survivors issued a new public letter directed at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The letter expresses support for Greene as Trump attacks her, withdraws his endorsement, and hints at backing a primary challenger. Greene says she has received threats and heightened security concerns as the rift intensifies.

Trump’s political standing is weakening as Republicans break ranks. Observers describe him as a lame duck President as more GOP lawmakers privately and publicly split with him, especially over the push for full Epstein file disclosure.

Inside the files are new communications tying Epstein’s circle to Trump’s world. A Christmas 2016 message shows Epstein in Palm Beach saying he was with “all the Trump boys” while corresponding with Boris Nikolic. A 2017 travel note places Larry Summers in Epstein’s plans and mentions Trump being in town that week. A February 2018 exchange shows Epstein telling Sultan Bin Sulayem that he had become friends with Steve Bannon and urging him not to trust reports about Trump disliking Bannon.

A Justice Department scramble erupted after several Nov. 7 pardons appeared with identical signatures. Officials removed and replaced the documents after outside observers noticed the signatures were exact matches. The department blamed a technical error and insisted Trump signed them.

A major humanitarian disaster is unfolding after the immediate shutdown of USAID. A New Yorker documentary and public health experts estimate that hundreds of thousands have already died, most of them children, after programs for HIV, TB, malaria, maternal health, and global nutrition were abruptly halted. Supplies have frozen, staff have vanished, and early mortality modeling places the toll around six hundred thousand.

A heavily militarized Chicago immigration raid called Operation Midway Blitz produced zero criminal charges. The raid involved a Black Hawk helicopter, flash bang grenades, and hundreds of armed agents. Families, including citizens and children, were zip tied, dragged out of homes, and injured. DHS promoted the raid as a crackdown on Venezuelan extremists, but none of the people detained were charged with crimes.

A new deployment in the Caribbean has raised fears of a major U.S. clash with Venezuela. Trump says he has “sort of” made a decision on possible military action as the USS Gerald R. Ford and thousands of troops gather in the region. Options under review range from airstrikes to targeting drug routes. Venezuelan officials warn this could spiral into a long conflict.

Border Patrol ran arrest operations across Charlotte. Agents detained people in neighborhoods citywide, prompting fear among immigrant communities. Local police said they were not involved. Legal aid groups distributed rights cards as families were separated and businesses tried to help those detained.

Millions stand to lose food assistance under the GOP’s new tax and spending law. SNAP benefits resumed after the shutdown, but the legislation imposes tougher work requirements and cuts eligibility for many legal immigrants and refugees. Food banks warn they cannot absorb the surge in need.

Sen. John Fetterman returned home after a serious cardiac episode. His pacemaker defibrillator detected the heart rhythm problem, but he still collapsed and needed twenty stitches for facial injuries. Doctors say he is fully recovered.

Trump issued two new pardons for January 6 defendants. Militia member Dan Wilson received clemency on firearms charges that were not covered by his earlier pardon. Suzanne Kaye, who threatened to shoot FBI agents, also received a new pardon.

Trump framed both actions as correcting “weaponization” by Biden’s Justice Department.



Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America