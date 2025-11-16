Centered America

Yes—any fracture in MAGA is worth noting. But let’s be clear: Republicans “breaking” from Trump now aren’t suddenly heroes. Most of them helped build MAGA, fueled the fear, enabled the cruelty, and stayed silent when it mattered most. Their baby steps away from Trump are happening because the political cost of staying with him is finally rising, not because they’ve had a moral awakening.

That said, if their public dissent weakens MAGA’s hold on the GOP and chips away at Trump’s power, it’s strategically valuable. We don’t have to trust them, absolve them, or pretend they’ve changed. We can hold them fully accountable and still recognize when their actions help dismantle the authoritarian machine they helped create.

Supporting the shift doesn’t mean celebrating the people. It means understanding that any crack in MAGA—no matter how small—makes space for the political realignment needed to undo the damage they caused.

