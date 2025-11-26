Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
27m

Of course he did. Looking for a reason. Those troops shouldn't have been there in the first place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marilyn Hubbard's avatar
Marilyn Hubbard
22m

Interesting that NO violence was seen in DC toward the National Guard UNTIL a court ordered the troops sent home. And now Trump wants to send another 500. This government is corrupt down to their little toenail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture