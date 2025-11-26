Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that President Trump asked him to deploy 500 additional National Guard members to Washington, D.C. The Pentagon has not issued a formal order, timeline, or written directive confirming the deployment.

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in downtown Washington earlier today near 17th and I Street NW. A suspect was taken into custody. Multiple outlets reported conflicting information about the condition of the soldiers after West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey walked back his initial statement that both had died.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

The area near the White House went into lockdown as Secret Service, MPD, and federal agencies secured the scene. There is no indication the attack targeted the White House itself, but authorities treated it as a high level security incident.

The shooting occurred during an already heightened period of troop presence in the city. The National Guard began sustained deployments to Washington in August under Trump’s directive, which is still the subject of legal challenges related to the president’s authority over Guard forces.

Hegseth’s Pentagon has been operating under restricted press access. Most major outlets forfeited credentials after the new rules were imposed, leaving Breaking The News as the primary outlet present during his remarks. This makes independent confirmation of the 500-troop request more limited than usual.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America