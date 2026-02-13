by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

Today has already delivered major developments, including the Trump administration’s decision to revoke the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas pollution.

Let’s keep building.

Here’s your evening update:

EPA Repeals 2009 Endangerment Finding

The Trump administration revoked the EPA’s 2009 endangerment finding, the legal basis that allowed the agency to regulate greenhouse gas pollution under the Clean Air Act. Without that finding, the EPA no longer has clear authority to limit climate changing emissions from power plants, vehicles, and major industries. The decision strips away the foundation for many federal climate rules and is expected to face immediate legal challenges.

Border Patrol Chief Praised Agent After Shooting Marimar Martinez

Newly released messages show a former Border Patrol chief praising an agent involved in the controversial shooting of Marimar Martinez, even as evidence later cast doubt on the initial official account. Those revelations have heightened calls for independent probes.

RFK Jr. Podcast Comments Draw Attention

Audio excerpts and reporting captured a comment from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in which he said he “used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats” while discussing why he was not afraid of germs.

Pam Bondi Hearing Erupts

A combative congressional hearing over the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files turned into a broad backlash against the attorney general.

Bondi deflected questions about prosecutions, attacked committee members, and tried to pivot to the economy during questioning.

Photographs from the hearing show Bondi holding a binder labeled as a lawmaker’s “search history,” triggering accusations that the Justice Department logged which unredacted files members reviewed. Democrats called for investigations and Republican leaders said the practice was improper.

Criticism came swiftly from both the right and the far right. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie joined commentators Kyle Rittenhouse, Erick Erickson, Tim Pool, and Nick Fuentes in blasting Bondi’s handling of the hearing.

GOP Joins Democrats to Block Canada Tariffs

A small group of House Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn President Trump’s tariffs on Canada, producing a rare bipartisan rebuke and forcing House leaders into a politically awkward position ahead of midterm campaigning.

Trump Admin Ends ICE Surge In Minnesota

Officials say the federal ICE surge in Minnesota has concluded. The move follows intense congressional scrutiny after fatal incidents in the state and bipartisan demands for transparency and changes to enforcement tactics.

CBP, ICE to Release Alex Pretti Shooting Footage

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott and ICE leaders told lawmakers they will release body camera footage tied to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Venezuela Officials Signal Cooperation Over Oil

An exclusive interview with Venezuela’s acting president indicated ongoing negotiations and at least limited cooperation with U.S. officials over oil sales and operations.

Russia Blocks WhatsApp, Pushes State App

The Russian government moved to fully block WhatsApp and urged citizens to migrate to a state backed messaging app called MAX. Officials framed the step as law enforcement compliance while critics warned of expanded surveillance risk.

Kurt Olsen Push For Puerto Rico Probe Reviewed

A lawyer linked to the “Stop the Steal” movement urged an intelligence contractor working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to look for evidence supporting claims of fraud in the 2020 election while the contractor was examining voting-machine vulnerabilities in Puerto Rico. The contractor declined to broaden the probe beyond security testing. ODNI denied Olsen’s involvement in the formal examination.

Les Wexner Ordered To Testify In Abuse Lawsuit

A federal judge denied a motion to quash a subpoena and ordered Les Wexner to testify in a lawsuit tied to long-running sexual abuse claims at Ohio State, requiring his deposition within a specified window.

Arts, Culture, And Budget Cuts At The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center will close for major renovations. Staff warn that the center will operate with “skeletal teams” during the two year project, a decision that leadership says is driven by budget and operational realignment.

State And Legal Battles Over Schools And Gender Rules

California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed suit to block the federal government from withholding education funds tied to enforcement over a state law on school notifications about student gender identity.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.