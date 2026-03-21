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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
16h

There is no doubt the person who lives in the WH is a literal piece of shit .

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
16h

I would modify Trump's anti-American tweet this way:

Donald Trump just died. Good, we're glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! American citizen, Everyone else!

The only reason Trump is not in jail for the rest of his life is because Mueller refused to recommend charges even though the evidence was over whelming.

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