by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Thanks for tuning in and reading the report today. I’ve been working to make our updates clearer, sharper, and easier to follow while still giving you everything you need to understand what’s happening.

Robert Mueller died this morning and the president of the United States said he was glad. And that's not even the top story. Read carefully today.

As always, all of our sources are listed at the bottom for you for further reading.

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Here’s your afternoon update:

Robert Mueller Dies At 81, Trump Calls It Good News

Robert Mueller, former FBI director from 2001 to 2013 and later special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, died Friday. He was 81. The cause of death was not immediately known, but Mueller had suffered from Parkinson’s disease for years, according to two people familiar with the matter.

His family issued a statement: “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away. His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Mueller’s two-year probe concluded in 2019 that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. His investigation resulted in 37 indictments and seven guilty pleas, though he found no evidence that Trump or his aides criminally coordinated with Russia. The report did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice either.

Within minutes of the news breaking, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” He signed the post “President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The grudge Trump held against Mueller persisted into his second term. During Mueller’s investigation, Trump called it a “witch hunt,” a “scam,” and a “hoax” hundreds of times.

Pentagon Is Quietly Preparing For A U.S. Ground Invasion Of Iran

CBS News confirmed that the Pentagon is actively drawing up plans for a possible ground invasion of Iran, with detailed plans involving the 82nd Airborne Division, Marine Expeditionary Units, and the Army’s Global Response Force.

A second Marine Expeditionary Unit of roughly 2,200 Marines and three warships has now been deployed to the region, joining another unit already en route. The ships are capable of launching F-35 fighter jets and are designed for combat, evacuations, and large-scale strategic operations.

At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed and many more wounded as the war enters its third week.

Officials are also planning for the potential detention of Iranian fighters if ground troops are ultimately sent.

Trump has publicly stated he is not planning to send ground troops but has left the option explicitly open.

One option under consideration involves deploying U.S. forces to key Iranian ports or islands in the Persian Gulf to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway critical to global oil supply.

Trump told reporters the U.S. is nearing its military objectives and suggested other countries could take responsibility for securing the Strait, calling it relatively easy.

Trump said, “I think we’ve won,” signaling White House confidence even as key military and geopolitical questions remain unresolved.

Trump attacked NATO allies as “cowards” for refusing to join the war, escalating tensions with longtime partners who have resisted involvement despite U.S. pressure.

QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi warned that he had repeatedly cautioned U.S. officials about the risks of provoking Iran before Iranian strikes hit Qatar’s LNG infrastructure, knocking out roughly 17% of export capacity and triggering major global energy disruptions.

The U.K. authorized the U.S. to use RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, framed as “collective self-defense.”

Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the U.S.-UK base at Diego Garcia. One failed during flight and the other was intercepted by a U.S. warship, though the success of that interception remains unconfirmed.

The U.S. and Israel carried out a strike on Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility. Iranian state media reported no radioactive leaks occurred and nearby residents were not in danger. The IAEA called for restraint and Director General Rafael Grossi warned of the risks such strikes pose to nuclear safety.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused the U.S. of being “detached from reality” in its claims about progress in the war, comparing current U.S. messaging to misleading Vietnam-era briefings.

The World Food Programme warned the conflict could push up to 45 million additional people into acute hunger, bringing the global total to 363 million if the war continues.

Ukraine peace talks, previously paused due to the Iran conflict, are set to resume after President Zelenskyy said the U.S. has signaled readiness to reengage.

Switzerland suspended arms export licenses to the U.S. and restricted airspace access for Iran war-related military flights, citing its neutrality laws.

Pope Leo called for a ceasefire. When asked about the appeal, Trump rejected it outright, saying he does not want a ceasefire.

The UAE and several European and Gulf countries issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. temporarily eased sanctions to allow the sale of Iranian oil already at sea, a move that could generate roughly $14 billion in revenue for Iran. Iran called the U.S. claim about stranded oil a “psychological ploy.”

United CEO Scott Kirby told employees the airline is preparing for oil prices to potentially reach $175 per barrel, with a gradual decline not expected until late 2027. The airline plans to cut roughly 3% of off-peak flying starting this spring.

Markets saw broad volatility, with stocks and bonds both declining, gold heading for its worst week in decades, and the S&P 500 logging its longest weekly losing streak in a year. Traders briefly viewed a Fed rate hike as just as likely as a cut.

Britain is reportedly considering plans to ration petrol and diesel if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, including limiting how much fuel individuals can buy at the pump and reserving some stations for emergency responders only.

Canada is rolling out expanded credit lines and loan flexibility for farmers hit by surging fertilizer and energy costs tied to the conflict.

Trump Threatens To Send ICE To Airports, Target Somali Immigrants

In a Truth Social post, Trump blamed Democrats for the airport crisis and threatened to use ICE agents to conduct airport security: “If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before.”

Trump also called for a “heavy emphasis” on arresting Somali immigrants, writing that they had “totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota.” He concluded the post: “I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports.”

A bill to fund DHS and pay TSA agents failed to advance in the Senate on Friday. More than 300 TSA employees have left the agency since the shutdown began on February 14. At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, 38% of officers missed work on Wednesday and 32% on Thursday. More than half of scheduled staff were absent at one Houston airport on a single Sunday.

Wait times have stretched into multiple hours at airports in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, with passengers reporting delays long enough to miss flights. Officials warn some smaller airports could be forced to close entirely if the shutdown continues.

Negotiations between the White House and Senate Democrats have intensified, with the administration transmitting a written legislative offer Friday evening. Democrats have demanded that ICE agents be required to obtain judicial warrants before entering homes, wear visible identification, and be banned from using masks.

Earlier Saturday, Elon Musk offered to cover TSA salaries, posting: “I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans.”

The Senate unanimously passed a measure stripping members of Congress of their special TSA screening privileges, forcing lawmakers through standard security like the public. The bill still needs House approval and Trump’s signature.

Senator Schumer announced he plans to introduce an alternative proposal that would fund only the TSA, bypassing broader DHS negotiations.

Jury Finds Elon Musk Defrauded Twitter Investors

A San Francisco jury found that Elon Musk defrauded Twitter investors during his $44 billion 2022 takeover, determining that key tweets about spam and bot accounts were materially false or misleading and contributed to investor losses.

The case centered on claims that Musk made those statements to drive down Twitter’s stock price and improve his negotiating position for the acquisition.

The jury did not find Musk liable for all statements made or for a broader fraud scheme, but did hold him responsible for specific misleading claims.

Pentagon Press Policy Struck Down As Unconstitutional

A federal judge struck down the Pentagon’s new press policy, ruling in a lawsuit brought by The New York Times that it violated the First Amendment by effectively targeting and excluding disfavored journalists.

The Pentagon Press Association called for the immediate reinstatement of press credentials and full access for reporters, emphasizing that press access is especially critical during active U.S. military operations.

DEA Labels Colombian President A “Priority Target” For Drug Trade

The DEA has designated Colombian President Gustavo Petro a “priority target,” a label typically reserved for individuals believed to have a significant impact on the drug trade.

U.S. prosecutors in New York are investigating alleged links between Petro’s associates and major trafficking networks, including claims tied to the Sinaloa cartel and potential bribery schemes involving promises to block extraditions of traffickers.

DOJ Drops Charges Against Officers In Breonna Taylor Killing

The Justice Department is moving to permanently dismiss its criminal case against two former Louisville police officers charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor.

The dismissal would be with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be revived, marking a major reversal in one of the highest-profile police accountability cases in recent years.

Two FBI Agents Sue Kash Patel And Pam Bondi, Alleging Political Retaliation

Two former FBI agents who worked on investigations related to Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, alleging they were unlawfully fired for political reasons in violation of their constitutional rights.

The agents filed anonymously, citing safety concerns. They say they had minor roles in the Trump-related cases and were targeted as part of broader retaliation against officials tied to Trump investigations.

Trump Administration Sues Harvard Over Alleged Anti-Semitism

The Trump administration filed a federal lawsuit against Harvard, accusing the university of violating civil rights law by failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students following the October 7 attacks.

The Justice Department is seeking to recover billions in federal funding. The lawsuit escalates an ongoing battle that already includes attempts to cut grants, revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status, and restrict international students from enrolling.

Elon Musk Jury Finds Twitter Investor Fraud; FCC Boss Gets Trump’s Praise

Trump praised FCC Chairman Brendan Carr following the approval of the Nexstar-Tegna merger, calling him “one of the most powerful people in Washington.”

OKC Thunder Will Not Visit The White House

The NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder announced they will not make their customary White House visit during their upcoming Washington trip, citing a “timing issue” despite discussions with the White House.

The decision follows a long-standing but sometimes politically contentious tradition, with similar scheduling or political complications affecting past championship teams.

Vivek Ramaswamy Spent Nearly $12,000 In Campaign Funds At Ultra-Luxury Resort

Campaign finance records show that Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign spent nearly $12,000 on a stay at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico, tied to a conference appearance he later withdrew from amid controversy.

The trip also included recreational activities like playing pickleball with Logan and Jake Paul, raising new questions about how campaign funds were used and the timing of the expenditures.

CBS News Guts Nearly 100-Year-Old Radio Division Under Bari Weiss

CBS News is shutting down its nearly 100-year-old radio division and laying off staff as part of a major restructuring, with cuts affecting roughly 6% of the newsroom.

The move comes amid declining ratings, internal turmoil, and broader consolidation under new ownership tied to the Ellison family. Bari Weiss is leading the overhaul.

Immigration Courts Ruled 7,000 Detentions Illegal As DOJ Backs Down

The Trump administration is increasingly backing down in immigration court, with Justice Department lawyers admitting in dozens of cases they cannot defend ICE detentions, leading to bond hearings or releases.

Judges have already ruled more than 7,000 times that specific detentions were illegal or lacked due process, highlighting strain and serious breakdowns in the mass deportation system.

Epstein Document Shredding Discovered At Manhattan Jail

A Miami Herald investigation found that large amounts of documents were shredded at the Manhattan jail in the days following Jeffrey Epstein’s death, raising serious concerns among prison staff and the FBI.

Reports also noted missing records and multiple irregularities surrounding the handling of evidence. Probes into the shredding were ultimately closed or shifted to internal oversight without clear resolution.

Hawaii Flooding Causes Mass Evacuations, Potential Dam Failure

Severe flash flooding on Hawaii’s Oahu triggered mass evacuations and forced hundreds of rescues as communities became inundated.

Officials warned that a dam could potentially fail, raising fears of life-threatening downstream flooding. Total losses could exceed $1 billion. Despite the scale of the disaster, no deaths have been reported so far.

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Army-Navy Game Broadcast Slot

Trump issued an executive order requiring that College Football Playoff and other postseason games not be broadcast at the same time as the annual Army-Navy game.

Officials have been instructed to coordinate with the NCAA, playoff organizers, and broadcasters to ensure compliance, as potential playoff expansion raises concerns about December scheduling conflicts.

Trump Signs AI Legislative Framework, States Push Back

The Trump administration released a new AI legislative framework urging Congress to create a unified national policy, emphasizing child protections and industry growth while limiting legal liability for developers.

The proposal seeks to curb state-level regulations seen as slowing innovation, drawing bipartisan pushback over concerns it could weaken accountability for powerful tech companies.

Delta Flight Turbulence Injures Crew, Climate Change Cited

A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Sydney hit turbulence during descent, leaving several crew members injured and sending three people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials told NBC News that such incidents may become more common as climate-driven weather patterns increase turbulence risks globally.

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Sources

Robert Mueller Death / Trump Reaction

Pentagon Ground Invasion Plans / Iran War

TSA / ICE at Airports / DHS Shutdown

Elon Musk / Twitter Investor Fraud Verdict

Pentagon Press Policy Struck Down

DOJ Drops Breonna Taylor Charges

FBI Agents Sue Kash Patel and Pam Bondi

Trump Administration Sues Harvard

OKC Thunder Skip White House Visit

Vivek Ramaswamy / Ritz-Carlton Campaign Spending

CBS News Shuts Down Radio Division

DEA Labels Colombian President a “Priority Target”

Epstein Document Shredding Revealed

Immigration Courts / 7,000+ Illegal Detentions