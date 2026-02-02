by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

President Donald Trump said Republicans should “nationalize the voting” and “take over the voting in at least many — 15 places,” in comments Monday that signal a push to shift control of election processes away from the states.

Trump made the remarks in an interview on The Dan Bongino Show, repeating unfounded claims that elections are “crooked” and that undocumented immigrants are being brought to the United States to vote illegally, claims for which there is no credible evidence.

He said Republicans should seize the authority to run how votes are cast and counted, though he did not specify how such a national takeover would work under the Constitution, which gives states the primary role in administering elections.

Trump also reiterated his false claims about the 2020 election results, asserting without evidence that he actually won states officially recorded as losses.

The remarks come amid heightened partisan battles over election administration ahead of the 2026 midterms. Major news outlets note Trump’s suggestion marks a stark departure from traditional U.S. election norms, where each state runs its own voting.

