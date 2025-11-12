President Donald Trump and senior administration officials are reportedly scrambling as a bipartisan House discharge petition to release Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein nears the 218 signatures required for a vote. Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna are leading the effort, joined by Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Nancy Mace. Representative Adelita Grijalva’s swearing-in today is expected to deliver the crucial 218th signature.

If you would like to support Centered America in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

According to CNN, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Representative Boebert were preparing to meet Wednesday to discuss how to respond if the petition reaches the required majority. The reported meeting reflects growing alarm inside the administration as pressure mounts for full transparency.

Multiple outlets also report that Trump has personally called Boebert and Mace, urging them to withdraw their signatures from the petition. Mace publicly reaffirmed her support for the release, saying she “will not flip.” Boebert’s office has not commented.

Earlier Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released new documents obtained from Epstein’s estate, including emails showing Trump spent hours at Epstein’s home with one of the victims. The emails contradict Ghislaine Maxwell’s earlier statements to investigators that Trump never visited Epstein’s residence. Maxwell, convicted of child sex trafficking, previously said she had never witnessed Trump doing anything inappropriate, but her account is now under question.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Under House rules, once a discharge petition reaches 218 signatures, members can no longer withdraw their names. The measure would then move to the Discharge Calendar, setting up a floor vote after a short waiting period. If passed, the Justice Department would be required to release unclassified portions of its Epstein investigation, with redactions for privacy and ongoing cases.

The effort represents a rare moment of bipartisan alignment but also a major political risk for the Trump administration. The documents could shed new light on Epstein’s network of associates, intensifying public scrutiny and deepening the growing tension surrounding the White House’s handling of the case.

Subscribe