President Donald Trump has officially signed a major transparency law requiring the Justice Department to release all unclassified records connected to Jeffrey Epstein. The signing immediately launches a 30 day countdown for Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ to prepare the materials for public release.

The law compels disclosures across the entire scope of Epstein related investigations, including internal DOJ communications, flight manifests, corporate and nonprofit entities tied to his network, and documentation on his detention and death.

Senate Republicans’ Rapid Push and Trump’s Frustration With Delays

The legislation arrived on Trump’s desk after Senate Republicans accelerated its passage. Aides familiar with internal conversations have said that Trump was irritated with how the Senate had handled the bill but ultimately agreed to sign it.

Survivor Reaction

Epstein survivor Marijke Chartouni expressed relief after the signing, calling the law a meaningful step toward uncovering the full scope of Epstein’s crimes and the people connected to them.

Bondi’s Renewed Investigation and What It Means For Disclosure

Shortly before the signing, Attorney General Bondi announced that the Justice Department was reopening investigative work tied to Epstein and potential links involving certain political figures. That decision followed Trump urging her publicly to review the matter on his social media platform.

It is not yet known whether DOJ will attempt to use this renewed investigation to justify withholding portions of the files under the law’s narrow exemptions. Earlier this year, DOJ and FBI officials said a prior review had found no basis to pursue criminal charges against any uncharged individuals.

Sources familiar with internal DOJ discussions expect some material to be withheld or summarized, particularly items tied to active investigative work or any claims of executive privilege allowed under the statute.

What Must Be Released Within 30 Days

Under Section (a), the Attorney General must publish all unclassified records, in a searchable and downloadable format, covering:

Epstein related investigations, prosecutions, custodial records, and associated materials

Ghislaine Maxwell related investigative and prosecutorial files

Travel and flight documents including manifests, itineraries, logs, and customs or immigration paperwork for aircraft, vessels, or vehicles linked to Epstein

Individuals tied to Epstein’s criminal activity, civil settlements, immunity agreements, or investigative proceedings

Entities connected to Epstein’s trafficking or financial networks, including corporate, nonprofit, academic, and governmental bodies

Legal agreements including immunity deals, non prosecution agreements, plea bargains, and sealed settlements involving Epstein or associates

Internal DOJ communications concerning charging decisions, declined investigations, or other prosecutorial choices

Records discussing destruction or concealment of Epstein related documents, including logs, directives, or metadata

Documentation on Epstein’s detention and death, including incident reports, interviews, medical examiner files, and autopsy records

What Cannot Be Withheld

The DOJ is expressly barred from hiding records due to:

Embarrassment

Reputational harm

Political sensitivity involving government officials, public figures, or foreign dignitaries

What Can Be Withheld Under Limited Conditions

Redactions or withholdings may only cover:

Victim identifying information or medical files

Child sexual abuse material

Information that would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution

Graphic images involving death, abuse, or injury

Classified national security material

All redactions must be explained with written justifications submitted to Congress. Classified information must be declassified as much as possible, and if it cannot be declassified, DOJ must provide unclassified summaries. Any classification decisions made after July 1, 2025 must be publicly listed with explanations.

Congressional Reporting Requirements

Within 15 days after the records are released, the Attorney General must deliver a report to congressional judiciary committees detailing:

What was released and what was withheld

The legal basis for any redactions

A full list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named in the materials, with no redactions allowed for embarrassment or political sensitivity

