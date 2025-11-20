Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
1h

So they get another 30 days to redact, lose or misplace files? 🤬😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
E. C.'s avatar
E. C.
1h

Holy hell. I don’t think I’ve ever had the displeasure to read a DJT rant so out of touch with reality. This one takes the cake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture