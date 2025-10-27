Good evening!

Gavin and I have been taking a look at the White House’s $300 million ballroom, and none of it adds up. Officials say the new East Wing ballroom will span 90,000 square feet, but the entire White House, including the residence, measures only about 55,000 square feet. That means this single room would be larger than the White House itself, big enough to fit an entire second White House inside it.

This is what 85,000 square feet looks like, and that’s still smaller than the 90,000 square feet they’re claiming:

What’s more, the project sits directly above the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, the secure bunker built during World War II to protect presidents in national crises. We believe the new space may be serving dual purposes: a ceremonial venue above ground and a hardened command center below it.

Donor records show that the biggest contributors to the project are defense contractors, tech firms, and weapons manufacturers. Companies with lucrative government contracts are paying for a structure that may double as a presidential operations hub. Transparency advocates say that creates clear conflicts of interest and erodes public trust.

Despite a price tag approaching $300 million, the White House has released no blueprints, oversight documents, or detailed cost breakdowns. The National Capital Planning Commission, which normally reviews federal construction in Washington, has not published approval records for the project. Even long-time preservation officials are saying they have never seen a project of this size pushed through with so little public information. They’ve only released mockups or renderings of what it might look like, and those images still don’t match up with the 90,000-square-foot estimate.

They’re saying it will seat only 650 people, but 90,000 square feet could seat over 10,000 people or more!

Here's the news for this evening as of 5:19 p.m. EST:

Trump Suggests Possible Third Term

President Trump refused to rule out seeking a third presidential term, saying he’d “love to do it,” despite the 22nd Amendment’s two-term limit. He floated the idea of running as vice president as a potential legal loophole but said it would be “too cute” and that “people wouldn’t like that.” Trump also praised potential 2028 GOP successors including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio .

White House Confirms Second MRI for Trump

Trump said his recent MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center showed “perfect” results but didn’t specify why it was performed. The White House previously acknowledged he’s being treated for chronic venous insufficiency , which causes leg swelling, and that bruising on his hands stems from frequent handshakes and aspirin use.

CNN Chief’s Private Meeting with Trump Raises Eyebrows

According to reporting by Natalie Korach , CNN CEO Mark Thompson met privately with Trump at the White House, officially to discuss the network’s new streaming platform. Staff later received guidance to “ease up” on coverage of the East Wing demolition, fueling speculation about pressure on media coverage as Warner Bros. Discovery considers a sale.

Rand Paul Condemns Airstrikes Off Venezuela

Senator Rand Paul broke with fellow Republicans, calling Trump’s strikes off Venezuela “extrajudicial killings.” He said Congress received no authorization or evidence for the attacks, which have reportedly killed around 40 people accused of drug trafficking. Paul compared the operations to “executions by China and Iran” and co-sponsored a failed War Powers Resolution to limit presidential use of force.

Trump Mocks AOC Over Intelligence Tests

Trump derided Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “low IQ,” boasting about cognitive tests he took at Walter Reed and saying she should “try to pass” them. He described the first questions as identifying “a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe.”

Trump on Argentina’s Election: “We Made a Lot of Money”

Trump said the U.S. “profited” from Argentina’s recent elections because “the bonds have gone up,” adding his administration “might consider support if Argentina needs it.” Markets rallied after far-right President Javier Milei’s party won 40.8 percent in midterms, and Trump touted a $40 billion U.S. aid package linked to Milei’s success.

Trump Slams Canada Over “Fake Ad”

Trump called Canada “one of the most difficult countries to deal with,” accusing officials of airing a “fake ad” against him using Ronald Reagan footage. He claimed they apologized but allowed the ad to run “two more nights” before pulling it.

CDC Vaccine Panel in Crisis

After staff layoffs and controversial leadership changes under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , the CDC’s vaccine advisory system is facing severe disruption. Independent public-health experts warn U.S. immunization guidance for 2026 remains uncertain, though ACIP—the advisory panel—has not been formally dissolved.

Hurricane Melissa Reaches Category 5 Strength

The storm now threatens Jamaica with 160 mph winds, flash flooding, and storm surges. Forecasters warn of up to 40 inches of rain in some areas, marking the island’s most powerful hurricane since 1988’s Hurricane Gilbert . Shelters are filling as residents brace for impact early Tuesday.

Federal Workers Union Demands End to Shutdown

The AFGE , representing more than 820,000 federal employees , urged Congress to pass a clean continuing resolution and end the government shutdown. The union condemned both parties for political brinkmanship as unpaid workers line up at food banks.

Flight Delays Mount as FAA Staff Call In Sick

Flights at Los Angeles International Airport were temporarily halted Sunday due to air-traffic-controller shortages from the shutdown. Similar disruptions hit Newark , Teterboro , and Southwest Florida airports, with delays reaching nearly two hours.

Trump and Lula Meet in Malaysia

After their meeting, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he expects a trade deal soon, while Trump called it a “great meeting.” The U.S. still enforces 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods tied to Bolsonaro-related sanctions, but both leaders signaled willingness to ease restrictions.

Progressive Rally in Queens Draws 13,000

NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani drew a massive crowd alongside Bernie Sanders and AOC , focusing on housing affordability and taxing the wealthy. Sanders called the race a stand against “billionaire influence,” while Mamdani declared, “On November 4 we set ourselves free.”

Experts Blame Weather-Program Cuts for Alaska Disaster

Analysts say Trump-era cuts to climate and weather programs reduced forecasts ahead of Typhoon Halong , whose remnants devastated parts of Alaska . FEMA’s federal disaster response came nearly a week late, amid criticism of plans to phase out FEMA entirely .

Houston Officials Dismiss Serial-Killer Rumors

Police denied claims of a serial killer after several bodies were found in city bayous, saying most cases are drownings or undetermined deaths. The pattern fueled public anxiety and conspiracy theories, but officials insist investigations show no connection between cases.

White House Transparency Questioned Over Trump’s “Perfect” MRI

Doctors are raising alarms after President Trump revealed he underwent an MRI at Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month — a detail the White House never disclosed. The exam, initially described as a routine physical, was later called a “semi-annual” checkup. Officials have not said what body part was scanned or why the MRI was ordered, fueling concerns over medical transparency.

Newsom Questions Trump’s Cognitive Health

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined others in questioning Trump’s health after he admitted taking multiple cognitive tests, saying, “most people don’t take that many cognitive tests unless a doctor is worried.” The White House insists Trump remains “fit and sharp.”

SNAP Crisis Looms as Shutdown Drags On

Food banks nationwide warn of disaster as the government shutdown halts November SNAP payments for 42 million Americans . The USDA says it cannot use contingency funds to continue the program. Without intervention, more than $8 billion in food aid will lapse next month, threatening hunger across the country as the holidays approach.

DoorDash Launches “Emergency Food Response”

In response to the SNAP funding freeze, DoorDash announced an emergency initiative — waiving fees for food banks and SNAP grocery orders while donating an estimated one million meals across the U.S.

New York Steps Up Against Hunger

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $30 million to fund 16 million meals , adding to $11 million already pledged, and said the state is exploring expanded free school meal programs so students can take food home during the shutdown.

Flight Delays Nationwide as Air Traffic Controllers Burn Out

Staffing shortages at LAX , Reagan National , and other airports worsened over the weekend as unpaid controllers continue working through the shutdown. More than 50 staffing gaps were reported since Friday, forcing temporary halts and raising serious safety concerns.

Mike Johnson Blames Democrats for GOP-Controlled Government

House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed Democrats “are in charge of the government,” even as Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House , drawing widespread fact-checks and ridicule.

California to Monitor Federal Election Watchers

California announced it will send state observers to monitor DOJ election monitors after Trump’s administration deployed them ahead of the state’s Nov. 4 redistricting vote. Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Newsom accused the move of being an intimidation tactic tied to Proposition 50 .

Biden Speaks Publicly After Cancer Treatment

In Boston, Joe Biden gave his first speech since completing radiation therapy for prostate cancer, warning of “dark days under Donald Trump’s presidency” and urging Americans to defend democracy and stay hopeful.

John Dickerson Leaves CBS Amid Network Turmoil

Longtime anchor John Dickerson announced his departure after 16 years, citing creative differences following CBS’s sale to Larry Ellison’s Skydance Media . His exit adds to a wave of resignations tied to concerns about editorial independence under new leadership.

Hurricane Melissa Slams Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa reached Category 5 strength with sustained winds of 175 mph , making it the strongest storm on Earth this year. It’s battering Jamaica with flooding and infrastructure damage while a cold front keeps it from turning toward the U.S. mainland.

Nuclear Modernization Delayed by Shutdown

The shutdown has forced 1,400 furloughs at the National Nuclear Security Administration , stalling parts of Trump’s accelerated nuclear weapons modernization plan. Officials warn even brief delays could derail key deadlines and weaken U.S. readiness.

Indiana GOP Pushes Mid-Decade Redistricting

Governor Mike Braun called a special session starting Nov. 3 to redraw congressional maps at Trump’s urging. Republican leaders admit the votes “still aren’t there,” but the effort marks another push to secure the GOP’s slim House majority before 2026.

U.S. Navy Expands Presence Near Venezuela

The USS Gravely docked in Trinidad and Tobago Sunday during Caribbean military drills as tensions rise with Venezuela . Caracas called the deployment a “hostile provocation,” and later accused the U.S. of plotting a “false flag” attack — claims Washington has not addressed.

Trump Calls Russian Missile Test “Inappropriate”

Russia says it tested a nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile with “unlimited range.” Experts dismiss it as dangerous and impractical, and Trump called the test “inappropriate,” saying it shows “poor judgment.”

Bad Bunny Sparks Super Bowl Debate

The NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show is dividing Americans along political lines. Polls show strong approval among Democrats and young voters, and sharp opposition among Republicans, after Trump called the decision “crazy.”

Diddy Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a 50-month sentence for interstate prostitution, with credit for time served since 2024. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking, fined $500,000 , and will be released in May 2028 under supervision.

Amazon Cutting 30,000 Corporate Jobs

Amazon is preparing its largest layoff since 2022, cutting about 10% of corporate staff to trim costs after pandemic-era overhiring. Affected divisions include HR, devices, and operations .

Paramount Skydance to Cut 2,000 Jobs

The newly merged Paramount Skydance Corp. begins its first round of layoffs Wednesday — 1,000 this week , and another 1,000 later this year — as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.

Neutrogena Wipes Recalled in Four States

The FDA issued a Class II recall for Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Towelettes due to bacterial contamination. 1,312 cases were sold across Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Consumers should stop using the affected lot immediately.

(Sources: Aaron Parnas, AP News, Politico, Reuters, ABC News, Los Angeles Times, The Guardian)

