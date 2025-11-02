President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has instructed the U.S. military to prepare for possible action in Nigeria, warning that American aid would be halted over what he called the government’s failure to protect Christians.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote that if Nigeria continues to “allow the killing of Christians,” the U.S. “will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing.”

He added, “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.”

The comments drew international criticism and confusion, since the United States’ military branch is officially known as the Department of Defense. As of Saturday, there has been no official Pentagon announcement or executive order related to troop mobilization or war preparations.

According to the Associated Press and the Washington Post, the administration has already designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom violations and suspended some forms of U.S. aid.

Nigeria’s government denied the allegations, saying religious freedom remains protected and that the claims of mass persecution are “false and inflammatory,” according to Reuters.

(Sources: AP News, Washington Post, Reuters, PBS, FT, Voice of Nigeria)

