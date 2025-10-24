Good afternoon!

Here’s all the news you missed today:

President Trump ended U.S.-Canada trade negotiations after Ontario released a television advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan’s 1987 remarks criticizing tariffs. Trump accused Canada of attempting to sway an upcoming Supreme Court case concerning his tariff policy. The Reagan Foundation condemned the ad for using Reagan’s image without permission and misrepresenting his words. Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the spot. This marks Trump’s second suspension of talks with Canada this year, following earlier conflicts over tariffs, technology, and dairy regulation.

The ad that angered Trump uses segments of Reagan’s 1987 speech about free trade and tariffs, edited into an Ontario government message promoting trade policy. The full advertisement remains available through official Ontario channels.

New data from the Consumer Price Index shows inflation rose to 3% in September, with prices increasing by 0.3%, the sharpest monthly climb since January. The rise, coinciding with the ongoing government shutdown, was driven by higher costs for gasoline, groceries, and imported goods affected by tariffs. Economists caution that sanctions and trade restrictions could further drive prices upward. The White House warned that if the shutdown continues, the release of future economic data could be delayed.

The Trump administration revised the “Historical Timeline” on the White House website to include attacks on political rivals such as Joe and Hunter Biden. The update drew criticism from ethics experts, who said it may violate the Hatch Act by using federal resources for partisan purposes.

Target announced it will eliminate about 1,800 corporate positions, roughly 8% of its office staff, with most cuts occurring at the Minneapolis headquarters. New CEO Michael Fiddelke said the restructuring is meant to streamline operations and speed up decision-making as the company faces slowing sales and competition from major retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum confirmed approval for an 11-mile road through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to connect King Cove with Cold Bay for emergency access. The administration also reopened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling. Conservation groups condemned both moves as harmful to wildlife, while supporters argued they improve local safety and boost economic opportunities.

In Georgia, watchdog groups raised concerns after Republican election board member Janice Johnston began receiving anonymous contributions through a GiveSendGo fundraiser launched by GOP official Salleigh Grubbs. The donations fund Johnston’s legal defense in a lawsuit by American Oversight, which accuses her of withholding public records.

Tropical Storm Melissa has caused devastating floods and landslides throughout the Caribbean. At least three deaths have been reported in Haiti as the nearly stationary storm lingered south of Kingston and Port-au-Prince. The National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening flooding in Jamaica and Hispaniola. Over 500,000 people in the Dominican Republic have lost access to clean water, and forecasters say the storm could intensify into a Category 4 hurricane.

Alaska Airlines resumed operations after an IT failure forced a nationwide halt and canceled more than 200 flights across Alaska and Horizon Air. While services have restarted, the airline said travelers should expect ongoing delays as planes and crews are repositioned. Hawaiian Airlines, part of the same parent company, was unaffected. The outage marked Alaska Airlines’ second major tech disruption in recent months.

A forthcoming book by journalist Jonathan Karl, Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America, reveals that Trump appointed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary to appease former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, despite internal doubts about her qualifications. According to Karl’s reporting, Steve Bannon and other allies warned the move was risky.

Stephany Gauffeny, the widow of Miguel García-Hernández, is questioning whether the increasingly hostile political climate under the Trump administration contributed to her husband’s death. García-Hernández was one of three detainees shot when a gunman opened fire on a Texas ICE transport van before taking his own life.

A federal jury awarded $40 million to the family of Erie Moore Sr., a 57-year-old man who died from head injuries sustained in a Louisiana jail in 2015. The jury found private prison operator LaSalle Management Co. and several guards liable for negligence, battery, and excessive force after evidence showed Moore was pepper-sprayed, dropped on his head, and denied medical care for hours before falling into a coma.

