BREAKING: Trump Threatens Federal Takeover of Washington D.C.

August 5, 2025

President Trump has threatened to federalize Washington, D.C., citing youth crime and what he describes as “lawlessness” in the capital.

In a statement posted to Truth Social on August 5, Trump wrote:

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens… The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults… If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City… If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City.”

Trump’s statement follows weeks of public comments criticizing D.C. leadership. While the federal government holds certain powers over the District under the Home Rule Act, a full federal takeover would likely require congressional intervention and could trigger legal challenges under constitutional law.

Local officials and Democratic lawmakers have not yet responded directly to today’s statement. Earlier in July, Mayor Muriel Bowser defended the city’s handling of public safety and emphasized cooperation with federal authorities where appropriate.

D.C.’s crime data shows a year-over-year drop in overall violent crime, with homicides and assaults both declining since last summer. However, publicized incidents involving minors have drawn national attention and fueled political rhetoric.

This latest post marks one of Trump’s strongest signals yet that he may seek unilateral action over the District if Congress does not intervene.

More soon!