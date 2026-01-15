by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

We know we have used “breaking” headlines recently. That is intentional. Much of this information is significant and time sensitive, and it needs to move quickly. We are not interested in sensationalizing our reporting. When a story genuinely meets the standard for “breaking,” we will label it that way. We hope you understand.

It has already been a heavy news day.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Troops Threatened In Minneapolis

President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota as protests intensify in Minneapolis over federal immigration enforcement.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the federal presence an “occupation” and urged peaceful protest, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the situation is “not sustainable” and criticized ICE conduct.

Reporting and footage show federal agents deploying crowd control tools including tear gas, flashbangs, and chemical irritants during confrontations with demonstrators.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche publicly blamed Walz and Frey for unrest, calling it an “insurrection” in a social media post. ABC

Greenland Crisis Expands

A Guardian investigation reported that billionaire Ronald Lauder encouraged Trump in 2018 to pursue acquiring Greenland, and later expanded business interests tied to Greenland and Ukraine, raising questions about overlap between policy goals and allies’ commercial interests. The Guardian

Republican Rep. Don Bacon warned that if Trump ordered an invasion of Greenland, there could be enough House votes to impeach him, as Republicans and allies warn a NATO takeover would shatter alliances. Newsweek

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said talks with the U.S. were “not easy” and confirmed deep disagreement over Greenland, while Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen reiterated Greenland is not for sale and is pushing diplomacy through a working group. Politico

Multiple NATO allies are participating in Danish-led Arctic activity around Greenland, including the Netherlands, and France says French military personnel have deployed as part of the Danish exercise with more assets expected. Politico

Iran Crackdown, Strike Risk

Trump said he has been told Iran’s killing of protesters is subsiding and that executions are not planned, even as uncertainty remains and outside analysts warn intervention could worsen conditions. Reuters

Iran warned it would retaliate against U.S. bases if Trump orders strikes, while the U.S. began withdrawing some personnel from regional bases as a precaution. Reuters

Iran’s judiciary publicly said detained protester Erfan Soltani has not been sentenced to death, as reporting also notes airspace disruptions and ongoing instability. NYT

Venezuela War Powers Clash

Trump is expected to meet Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado at the White House following the U.S. operation that captured Nicolás Maduro, according to reporting. ABC

The Senate voted down a war powers resolution that would have constrained further U.S. military action in Venezuela, after some Republican support shifted and the vote ended in a tie broken by Vice President JD Vance, according to multiple reports. ABC

The Guardian reported a Justice Department memo treated a full international law analysis of the Maduro seizure as “unnecessary,” fueling renewed scrutiny of presidential war powers. The Guardian

Legal Immigration Squeezed

Reuters and other outlets report the Trump administration is suspending immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries starting January 21, tied to a “public charge” review and broader immigration tightening. Reuters

Noem Hit With Impeachment Articles

Rep. Robin Kelly introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, with Kelly’s office and major outlets reporting about 70 Democratic co-sponsors. CBS

The articles cite alleged obstruction of oversight and misuse of office in the aftermath of the Minneapolis killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, while acknowledging the effort faces long odds in a Republican-controlled House.

ICE Hiring Error Exposed

ICE’s hiring push was hit by an automated resume-screening error that misrouted applicants into shortened training pathways, raising concerns about preparedness before retraining efforts began. NBC

Mental Health Grants Whiplash

Multiple outlets reported mass cancellations of addiction and mental health related grants connected to SAMHSA, with warnings about immediate disruption to services. Politico

STAT later reported the administration reversed course on major cuts, at least temporarily, after backlash. STAT

Maine Braces For ICE Next

Local reporting in Maine says Lewiston’s mayor urged residents and businesses to “know your rights” and prepare, while Gov. Janet Mills said the state could not confirm planned operations but warned federal provocation would not be welcome. TheMaineWire

