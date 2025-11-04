Donald Trump is directly violating a standing federal court order, putting the United States in a constitutional crisis.

Donald Trump posted this morning on Truth Social that SNAP benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government,” an open declaration that he will withhold food assistance until Democrats end the shutdown.

This comes just one day after two federal judges ordered the administration to resume full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for November.

If you would like to support our work in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Despite that order, the USDA confirmed it will only release partial (50%) payments, with delays lasting weeks or months.

Millions of low-income families, including seniors, veterans, and children, could soon lose their ability to buy food as the president openly defies the courts.

This is one of the most brazen acts of executive defiance in decades, drawing comparisons to Nixon’s impoundment crisis. Food banks across the country are already reporting surges in demand.

Trump’s post reads:

“SNAP BENEFITS … will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”

The move directly violates a standing federal court order, putting the United States in a constitutional crisis.

Centered America T-Shirts!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Thank you for continuing to believe in what we’re building together.

In solidarity,

Gavin & Sharad | The Centered America Team

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America