• White House East Wing Demolition — The White House is proceeding with plans to demolish the entire East Wing and replace it with a roughly 90,000-square-foot ballroom. A senior official said the demolition could be complete by this weekend. President Trump raised the project’s estimated cost from $250 million to $300 million. When asked about transparency, he dismissed concerns, insulted a reporter, and described the East Wing as a very small building. The National Trust for Historic Preservation warned that the new structure could overwhelm the historic site and urged agencies to halt construction until federal oversight reviews the plan. Trump says the project is funded privately by himself and some friends.

• Election Denial Advocates in Federal Roles — An investigation by The New York Times found that several election-denial figures have been appointed to key federal positions. Heather Honey now serves as deputy assistant secretary for elections integrity at DHS, and Marci McCarthy holds a senior post at CISA. Both are working with Cleta Mitchell’s Election Integrity Network on a plan to centralize election control, restrict voting, and override state authority ahead of the 2026 midterms.

• U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants — The Trump administration announced new Treasury sanctions on Russia’s largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s failure to pursue peace in Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions aim to choke off the Kremlin’s war funding. Sitting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump said he canceled a planned meeting with Vladimir Putin.

• ICE Vetting Failures — Internal documents obtained by NBC News show that ICE has allowed some new recruits to start training before completing background checks, drug tests, or fingerprinting. The fast-track hiring push to reach 10,000 agents has resulted in trainees with criminal records or failed drug tests slipping through, raising safety and standards concerns inside the agency.

• Illinois Plate Watch Hotline — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias launched a new hotline for reporting immigration or border-patrol vehicles using obscured or swapped license plates. The initiative follows reports of unmarked federal agents operating in Chicago during ICE raids.

• TikTok Creator Arrested After ICE Raid Clash — TikTok streamer Carlitos Ricardo Parias, known for livestreaming ICE raids, was shot in the elbow and arrested after allegedly trying to ram federal vehicles during a pursuit. He faces assault on a federal officer charges as activists accuse the Trump administration of escalating violence in deportation operations.

• ACLU Alleges Abuse of Pregnant Detainees — Civil-rights groups, including the ACLU, accused ICE of medical neglect and abuse of pregnant women in detention. They documented miscarriages, shackling, solitary confinement, and denial of prenatal care, urging the agency to release all pregnant detainees and close repeatedly violating facilities.

• U.S. Military Expands Anti-Cartel Campaign — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the U.S. conducted its eighth strike on a suspected drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing two people. He compared the effort to the post-9/11 war on terror, though critics warn traffickers are being treated as unlawful combatants without due process.

• Government Shutdown Hits Day 22 — The government shutdown has reached its 22nd day with no progress. Democrats blame Trump and Senate Republicans for refusing to renew Affordable Care Act subsidies during negotiations to reopen the government.

• UVA Reaches Settlement with DOJ — The University of Virginia settled federal investigations into its admissions and civil-rights practices, agreeing to end what DOJ called unlawful racial discrimination. The university will submit data through 2028, marking the first such agreement under Trump’s administration after UVA dismantled its diversity programs.

• Pentagon Restricts Communication with Congress — Lawmakers from both parties condemned a new Pentagon policy requiring staff to seek approval before contacting Congress. Critics say it signals mistrust and threatens transparency, potentially jeopardizing future confirmations and funding.

• Former NFL Quarterback Stabbed — Former NFL player and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is recovering from stab wounds following a parking-lot altercation in Indianapolis. The suspect claims self-defense. Sanchez faces multiple charges, with a trial set for December 11, though delays are expected during his recovery.

• Maine Senate Candidate Tattoo Controversy — Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner covered a decade-old tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol after public backlash. He claimed it was a drunken Marine Corps-era skull design, apologized, and replaced it with a Celtic knot. The controversy adds tension to his race against Sen. Susan Collins.

• International Court Rules Against Israel — The International Court of Justice ruled that Israel violated humanitarian law by blocking aid to Gaza and banning UNRWA. The court ordered unrestricted humanitarian access, calling Israel’s restrictions a potential act of starvation as warfare. Israel rejected the ruling.

• South Carolina Man Charged with Murder and Abuse — Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr. of South Carolina faces new charges of murder and first-degree sexual assault. Authorities say he imprisoned, abused, and exploited multiple victims in his basement. Birchfield remains jailed without bond.

• Tesla Earnings Drop 37% — Tesla reported a 37 percent decline in quarterly profits despite strong EV sales. The company cited effects from Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, shifting trade policies, and market competition. Elon Musk faces growing backlash over a proposed $1 trillion pay package as growth slows across key models.

