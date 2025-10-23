Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zoe's avatar
Zoe
6d

He has no building permits. This could be halted. Why has no zoning board stepped in. Submit paperwork, file motions. All those lawyers in DC, people connected with the historical register! Not one American with money or connections can step in? Not one person to STOP DESTRUCTION OF THE WHITE HOUSE. 😱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wanda's avatar
Wanda
6d

He needs to be demolished with his delusional ass! The stupidest man alive Periodt!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture