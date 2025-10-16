Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alissa Resch's avatar
Alissa Resch
Oct 16

Another childish outburst from the pedophile-in-chief. Sorry bone spurs, but these threats will not prevent us from exercising our right to peacefully protest this weekend. You and your criminal enterprise are becoming more unpopular by the day and we will not be silenced. Dissent is patriotic and we love America. We are the true patriots 🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cary Sipiora's avatar
Cary Sipiora
Oct 16

The regime has gone totally mad… not a hint of sanity remains. IMPEACH each and everyone of them. They are a significant danger to our country,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture