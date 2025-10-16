Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

Good afternoon, everyone.

We’ve officially raised $400 toward care packages for veterans and marginalized communities! Our goal is $2,000, and we’re already off to an incredible start.

Every preorder of a Centered America T-Shirt helps fund that effort. If this release does well, we’ll be expanding our line to include stickers, bumper stickers, mugs, water bottles, v-necks, and more.

Here’s your Thursday news brief:

• Newsom Condemns Navy Missile Event Over Interstate 5

California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly criticized a Trump administration plan to temporarily close Interstate 5 to fire live missiles as part of a Navy “Sea to Shore” anniversary event near Camp Pendleton. The event, expected to feature Vice President JD Vance, follows escalating disputes between Trump and California officials after the White House threatened to deploy federal troops to San Francisco and withhold state funding. Newsom’s office confirmed the reports to the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

• IRS Weaponization Concerns

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration is preparing a sweeping overhaul of the Internal Revenue Service that would expand its authority to investigate left-leaning organizations and donors. A senior Trump ally is expected to lead the IRS’s criminal division and has reportedly begun drafting a list of potential targets, including prominent Democratic contributors. Critics warn that the plan would politicize federal tax enforcement and turn the IRS into a tool for punishing political opponents. In 2019, Trump stated, “I will never allow the IRS to be used as a political weapon.”

• Universities Reject Ideological Federal Compact

Brown University and MIT have rejected a Trump administration proposal that would increase federal funding in exchange for ideological policy changes. The rejected “compact” sought to ban consideration of sex and ethnicity in admissions, cap international enrollment, and monitor faculty viewpoints. The plan, sent to nine elite universities, has been condemned as a government attempt to impose political control over higher education and undermine academic freedom.

• Federal Troop Threats to San Francisco

President Trump threatened to send federal troops to San Francisco, claiming the city is overrun with violent crime. Local and state officials strongly rejected the claim, noting that violent crime has fallen sharply and the city’s homicide rate is near a record low. Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Daniel Lurie said the proposed deployment would represent an unnecessary authoritarian crackdown. Immigrant rights groups warned that any such move could escalate fear and civil rights violations.

• Lara Trump Offers to Perform at Turning Point USA Event

Lara Trump volunteered to perform at Turning Point USA’s conservative alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show, despite acknowledging she has not been asked to perform. The event is being promoted as a cultural counterpoint to the NFL’s halftime performance.

• “Democracy” Ice Sculpture Installed at Capitol

An ice sculpture spelling “Democracy” was unveiled in front of the U.S. Capitol as a protest art installation. The melting sculpture serves as a visual reminder of the fragility of democratic institutions under political pressure.

• New Guardian–Harris Poll Shows Economic Anxiety

A Guardian–Harris poll found that 75 percent of Americans say their household costs have risen by at least $100 a month, despite Trump’s claim that inflation is “over.” Most respondents blamed tariffs and federal policies for rising prices. More than half of voters believe the economy is in recession. Democratic proposals like banning food price gouging and expanding the child tax credit remain more popular than Trump’s economic agenda of tax cuts, tariffs, and mass deportations.

• Mexico Rejects “Cartel Bounty” Claim

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum dismissed Trump administration claims that cartels have placed bounties on U.S. immigration officials, stating that her government has no information supporting the allegation. Security experts and former DEA officials called the claim implausible and suggested it may be politically motivated to justify aggressive immigration enforcement.

• GM Reports $1.6 Billion Loss Amid EV Pullback

General Motors reported a $1.6 billion loss as it scales back electric vehicle production. The decline is attributed to high manufacturing costs, cooling demand, and the expiration of federal EV tax credits under Trump’s economic legislation. Analysts say the move signals a major retreat from earlier industry pledges to rapidly transition to electric vehicles.

• Trump Announces India Deal on Russian Oil

President Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally assured him that India will stop purchasing Russian oil following new U.S. tariff hikes on Indian imports. India has not confirmed any such agreement, saying its energy decisions are guided by domestic interests and market conditions.

• USC Graduate Student Charged in Serial Sexual Assaults

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Sizhe “Steven” Weng, a 30-year-old Chinese national and USC graduate student, with drugging and raping multiple women. Police say they found evidence linking him to assaults dating back to 2021. Weng faces up to life in prison if convicted.

• Man Indicted for Pacific Palisades Fire That Killed 12

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, has been indicted on three federal arson-related charges for allegedly starting the January 1 Pacific Palisades fire that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of structures. Prosecutors say he deliberately set the blaze and later returned to watch it burn. He faces up to 45 years in prison.

• Diane Keaton Dies at 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has died at age 79 from pneumonia. Her family expressed gratitude for public support and encouraged donations to food banks and animal shelters in her memory. Keaton, known for Annie Hall and The Godfather, was remembered by peers like Jane Fonda and Reese Witherspoon for her creativity, warmth, and lasting influence.

• Canada Citizenship Bill Sparks Outrage Among Adoptees

Canadian parents of internationally adopted children are protesting a new Liberal government bill requiring adopted kids born abroad to prove a “substantial connection” to Canada before passing citizenship to their own children. Critics argue that the proposal treats adoptees as foreigners and violates international law on equal citizenship rights.

• Nestlé to Cut 16,000 Jobs Globally

Nestlé announced plans to eliminate 16,000 jobs—about 6 percent of its global workforce—over the next two years. The layoffs will mostly impact white-collar roles as the company moves toward automation and AI-driven restructuring. CEO Philipp Navratil said the decision was “hard but necessary” to ensure efficiency and profitability.

Thanks for reading!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

