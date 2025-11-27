Good afternoon,

Here’s your afternoon update:

Trump uses DC Guard ambush to launch broader immigration crackdown

After two West Virginia National Guard members were shot and critically wounded near the White House, President Donald Trump called the attack an “act of terror” and used it to demand a sweeping review of every Afghan who entered the United States under Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program.

He publicly blamed Biden-era vetting and framed Afghan and Somali communities as a top national security risk, while vowing to halt or sharply tighten Afghan immigration pathways and to expand ICE and National Guard operations in major cities. The Guardian

CNN confirmed that the shooter applied for asylum in December 2024 and was approved in April of this year, during Trump’s term.

CIA confirms suspected gunman worked with agency-backed forces in Afghanistan

Law enforcement have identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the US in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome and later settled in the Pacific Northwest. The CIA has confirmed that Lakanwal previously served with CIA-backed partner units in Kandahar during the Afghanistan war, and officials say he also worked with other US government entities.

The FBI is investigating the shooting of the two Guardsmen, just blocks from the White House, as a possible act of international terrorism, and prosecutors are preparing severe federal charges. The Guardian

Expanded DC Guard deployment draws legal fire even as Trump sends 500 more troops

Trump has ordered an additional 500 National Guard troops into Washington, pushing the total force in the capital to roughly 2,500 after months of a declared “crime emergency” that already put the city’s police under de facto federal control.

The long-running deployment amounts to political theater and an authoritarian use of domestic military power, while legal challenges work through the courts.

Using soldiers for patrols, trash pickup, and “homeless deterrence” in DC blurs the line between public safety and political show of force, and now the Guard must operate under heightened tension after the ambush on its own members. The Guardian

21 states and DC sue over SNAP rules that cut off lawful immigrants from food aid

A coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia has filed suit against the Trump administration over new USDA guidance they say unlawfully restricts access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for many lawful immigrants, including refugees and asylees, despite federal law allowing eligibility after five years of residency.

State officials warn that the policy will push costs onto state and local governments, deepen food insecurity in immigrant communities, and strip benefits from families who have followed the rules for years. Reuters

Advocates accuse US Navy of hiding dangerous plutonium levels at San Francisco shipyard

The US Navy sat for nearly a year on test results showing airborne plutonium above federal action thresholds at the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco, one of the country’s most contaminated former military sites.

Reporting in the Guardian and local outlets describes long-running allegations of falsified cleanup work, failed remediation contracts, and a pattern of downplaying radiological risk as redevelopment advances in surrounding neighborhoods. The Navy is now facing renewed litigation and community outrage over what critics call a cover-up of widespread radioactive hazards that continue to threaten workers and nearby residents. The Guardian

Denmark builds a foreign-ministry “night watch” to track Trump in real time

The Guardian reports that Denmark’s foreign ministry has created a dedicated “night watch” team that starts work at 5 p.m. and produces a 7 a.m. report every day on Trump’s statements and movements while Copenhagen sleeps. The system was put in place after a diplomatic clash over Trump’s threats regarding Greenland and is meant to help Danish officials react quickly to sudden US policy shifts.

Former Danish defense intelligence analysts say the arrangement reflects how far trust in Washington has eroded, arguing that alliances depend on shared values and a common view of threats that they no longer see in Trump’s America. The Guardian

France revives national service for youth amid growing fear of Russian aggression

President Emmanuel Macron has announced a voluntary ten-month national service program for 18 and 19 year olds, framed as part of a wider French and European effort to prepare for “accelerating threats” from Russia. The plan, reported by French and international outlets, aims to expand the reserve force, deepen civic and defense training for young people, and complement rising defense spending.

Macron has stressed that participants will not be deployed to Ukraine, but the move puts France alongside other European countries that are rebuilding military capacity and civil resilience in response to the war and broader security worries. The Guardian

US ambassador to Canada brushes off “51st state” outrage, puzzling over Canadians’ anger

US ambassador Pete Hoekstra has tried to recast Trump’s talk of making Canada the “51st state” as a kind of backhanded compliment, calling it a “sign of affection” in recent remarks.

In an interview, he said he was not sure why Canadians are offended, even as polling shows a large majority feel insulted by annexation rhetoric and by steep US tariff threats, and many say they are now less willing to travel to the United States. Canadian leaders across parties have rejected Trump’s comments outright, and analysts say the episode has fueled a spike in nationalism and anti American sentiment north of the border. Yahoo

Colorado refuses to hand ex clerk Tina Peters to federal authorities as she begins nine year term

Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, a prominent figure in election conspiracy circles, has begun serving a nine year state prison sentence in Colorado after being convicted in a scheme involving the breach of voting machine data.

Colorado officials say they will not transfer her to federal custody despite a request from the Trump administration, keeping her in the state system while federal prosecutors pursue their own case. The standoff has made Peters a martyr figure for some election deniers and raised fresh concerns among county clerks about federal pressure on state-run election systems. AP News

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sidelined on Ukraine diplomacy while culture war focus draws scrutiny

Politico reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been largely absent from sensitive Ukraine negotiations, with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll instead leading surprise talks with Kyiv and European counterparts.

Inside the Pentagon, officials complain that Hegseth devotes far more attention to televised culture war messaging, loyalty signaling, and moves that please Trump politically. He is also facing an inspector general investigation into an alleged leak of classified information, although the White House still values him as a public face for the administration’s agenda. Politico

