Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
4h

Thank You forever! You guys are fantastic! Keeping us up to date with Facts !! I hope you have a Great Holiday & Much Love 👍😉🔥🤗😊❤️❤️💙💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sher''s avatar
Sher'
4h

What timing...heh?😒. What a sudden heinous distraction from his crashing numbers... similar to the conditions at the time of " the assassination attempt"....uncanny. I'm thankful the guard members are still alive...it never needed to have happened to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture