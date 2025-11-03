Good evening!

Trump administration explores drone strikes in Mexico

Officials within the Trump administration are weighing a covert mission to target cartel leaders and labs using U.S. special-operations troops and CIA assets. The proposal would mark a major escalation of U.S. military activity on Mexican soil, though no final decision has been made.

Trump’s unprecedented move on Netanyahu’s corruption trial

In his latest 60 Minutes interview, President Donald Trump said he plans to “be involved” in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial “to help him out a little bit.” The remark raised alarms across diplomatic circles, signaling direct U.S. interference in another nation’s judicial process. It follows Trump’s prior calls for Israel’s president to pardon Netanyahu and his ongoing efforts to influence Israeli politics during Gaza peace negotiations.

White House turmoil over record-long government shutdown

A month into the shutdown, aides believed Democrats would fold within ten days. Instead, Trump’s insistence on abolishing the Senate filibuster has frozen negotiations and worsened frustration inside the West Wing. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has refused to go along, while federal workers, TSA agents, and air-traffic controllers are stretched thin, causing nationwide delays and public anger.

CBS under fire after edited 60 Minutes interview

Viewers and lawmakers are demanding answers after CBS cut key exchanges from Trump’s interview, reportedly following a settlement worth millions linked to earlier disputes over Kamala Harris’s sit-down. Critics say the network’s “new direction” has turned it into a mouthpiece for power rather than accountability, intensifying calls for independent media oversight.

Billionaires’ wealth surges amid deepening inequality

A new Oxfam America report found the top ten U.S. billionaires added $698 billion in wealth over the past year. Analysts blame Trump-era tax breaks and weakened labor protections for accelerating the divide, with nearly half of American children now living in low-income households.

Justice on the ballot in Pennsylvania

Voters there will decide whether to retain three Democratic state Supreme Court justices. Justice David Wecht warned that removing all three could deadlock the court and “paralyze statewide precedent,” leaving critical voting-rights and abortion cases in limbo.

Federal judge extends block on Trump’s National Guard deployment to Oregon

A judge extended an order halting plans to send Guard units into Portland, ruling there’s no credible evidence of rebellion or widespread violence. Oregon and California argue the deployment violates federal law.

SNAP crisis leaves millions hungry during shutdown

Following a court order, the administration will release $4.65 billion in contingency funds—enough to cover only half of November’s food-assistance benefits. The USDA also reminded retailers that offering discounts solely to SNAP users violates federal rules unless they hold a waiver. Critics call the policy tone-deaf as families struggle to afford groceries.

Voters begin turning on Trump

Former supporters now say the shutdown’s toll changed their minds. One woman from Buffalo told NBC News she regrets her vote after her diabetic daughter lost access to frozen SNAP benefits while the president hosted lavish parties at Mar-a-Lago.

Flight delays surge nationwide

Staffing shortages among unpaid TSA and air-traffic controllers have triggered mass slowdowns at major airports including O’Hare, JFK, and Atlanta, deepening public frustration over the shutdown’s ripple effects.

Oxfam and Democrats blast “pedophile protection” accusation clash

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Speaker Mike Johnson and the Trump administration of running a “pedophile protection program,” escalating tensions over shielding certain political figures from scrutiny.

CBS fallout ripples through late-night television

After Paramount’s settlement with Trump, The Late Show was canceled despite being number one in ratings. Stephen Colbert called it “shocking,” hinting the move was politically driven. Jon Stewart will remain at The Daily Show through 2026 to cover the midterms.

Corporate upheavals and lawsuits

Kimberly-Clark announced a $48.7 billion merger with Tylenol-maker Kenvue, creating one of America’s largest consumer-health firms. Rapper RBX filed a class-action suit accusing Spotify of profiting from bot-generated streams that inflated plays for major artists like Drake.

International unrest and human-rights crises

In Iran, 25-year-old Goli Kouhkan faces execution unless she can pay £80,000 in “blood money” for killing her abusive husband at eighteen, drawing outrage from rights groups. In Sudan, the ICC is collecting evidence of war crimes by the Rapid Support Forces after the massacre of civilians in El-Fasher. Meanwhile, in Mexico, Uruapan’s mayor was assassinated during Day of the Dead festivities, intensifying demands for justice.

Science and environment

Marine biologists captured rare footage of orcas flipping young great white sharks to stun them before consuming their livers—evidence of learned hunting behavior. And Ukraine’s “Army of Drones” program continues evolving, rewarding operators for confirmed strikes with new equipment—a controversial gamification of warfare.

DAILY ACTION

While billionaires and corporations keep hoarding wealth, over 40 million Americans are struggling with food insecurity. Local food banks and pantries are bracing for shortages as donations drop and federal support stalls.

This week, we fight back the old-fashioned way: by showing up for each other.

Here’s what you can do:

Find a local food bank or community fridge near you using: Feeding America’s locator → FoodPantries.org →

Volunteer one hour this week. Most food banks need help sorting, packing, or handing out food — no long-term commitment required.

Can’t volunteer? Donate. Even $5 can supply 50 meals through Feeding America’s network.

Organize a micro-drive. Tell friends or coworkers: “Bring one canned good this week.” Small numbers add up.

Post your action online with the tag #FeedYourCommunity and a short line like:

“Instead of feeding corporate greed, I’m feeding my neighbors. Join me.”

