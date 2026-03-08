by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening, everyone.

We are continuing to monitor several major developments both overseas and here at home. Our latest report breaks down the most important updates from the expanding conflict with Iran, new investigations in Washington, and several significant domestic political developments. Thank you all for staying with us and supporting our work.

Here’s your evening update:

Boots On The Table

NBC News confirmed that President Donald Trump has privately discussed using a limited number of U.S. ground troops inside Iran for narrow missions rather than a full invasion. The scenarios under discussion include special operations raids, securing nuclear materials, and shaping a postwar transition. No final decision has been announced, but the option remains under active consideration.

One option under discussion is a Special Operations raid on Iranian nuclear facilities such as Isfahan, including a possible mission to seize or destroy nuclear material. Military planners have also weighed continued airstrikes and bunker-busting attacks as alternatives.

Trump said he would not rule out sending U.S. troops if there were a “very good reason,” while insisting Iran has already been heavily degraded by the ongoing air campaign.

Trump has also tied the war to demands for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and suggested the campaign could eliminate the country’s remaining leadership.

School Strike Under Fire

Trump blamed Iran for the strike on the girls’ school in Minab, saying Iranian weapons missed their intended target. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the incident is still under investigation.

Evidence reviewed by investigators and outside analysts suggests the United States military was likely responsible for the strike. U.S. investigators believe American forces were likely behind it, though the inquiry is still ongoing.

The reported death toll has been around 175, mostly children, though that figure comes from Iranian reporting and has not been independently confirmed in full. Human rights organizations have called for a public accounting and an independent investigation.

Hegseth said the U.S. would “never target civilian targets,” while officials have stopped short of publicly accepting responsibility as the review continues.

Iran Threatens Retaliation

Iranian national security figure Ali Larijani warned that Trump “must pay the price” and said Tehran will not let the matter rest until it answers “in kind.”

The Trump administration has rejected a negotiated halt and instead threatened harder strikes as the war moves deeper into its second week.

Trump suggested the destruction could become so sweeping that there may be “nobody left” to formally say “we surrender,” one of the starkest public statements yet about the campaign’s potential scale.

Tehran’s Oil Facilities Burn

Israeli strikes ignited major fuel storage facilities in Tehran, with fires visible across the city. The attacks marked an expansion from military and nuclear targets into fuel and industrial infrastructure.

Reporting and footage identified the Shahran oil depot among the sites hit, with smoke and fire rising over the capital.

The strikes come as the broader campaign, known by the Pentagon as Operation Epic Fury, continues to widen in scope.

War Reaches The Gulf

Dubai authorities said a Pakistani man was killed in Al Barsha after debris from an intercepted projectile fell onto his vehicle. Officials also reported minor damage elsewhere in the city.

The incident underscored how interception debris, not just direct strikes, is now creating civilian casualties outside the main battlefield.

Dover Marks The First U.S. Military Dead

Trump and Melania Trump attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base for six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait. Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also attended.

The six soldiers had been identified by U.S. Central Command earlier in the week after the retaliatory strike on the Port of Shuaiba.

Trump called it a “very sad day” as the administration confronted the first confirmed American combat deaths of the war.

Trump Blasts Britain

Trump said the United States does not need British aircraft carriers to win the war and criticized allies who join conflicts only after victory appears likely.

The comments deepened tensions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer after Britain initially declined to allow the use of British bases for early strikes before later allowing limited defensive operations.

Russia Warning Escalates

U.S. officials believe Russia has provided Iran with intelligence on American military positions in the Middle East, including possible targeting information.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States has warned Russia not to provide that support and expressed hope Moscow is not doing so.

Trump Expands Cartel War Doctrine

Trump signed a proclamation backing an “Americas Counter Cartel Coalition,” stating that the United States and partner governments are prepared to use “any necessary resources and legally available authorities” against transnational cartels.

The White House said 17 countries joined the initiative aimed at combating drug trafficking, reducing migration pressures, and countering foreign influence in the region.

During the summit where the initiative was announced, Trump asked if Marco Rubio was “better in Spanish,” after Rubio spoke in Spanish, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded, “I only speak American.”

Bomb Scare At Gracie Mansion

Two people were taken into custody after police discovered suspected homemade explosive devices outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence at Gracie Mansion during an anti-Islam protest tied to right-wing activist Jake Lang.

No injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

Jan. 6 Plaque Finally Goes Up

A plaque honoring U.S. Capitol Police and other officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack was installed on the Senate side of the Capitol after years of delay.

Congress originally ordered the plaque in 2022, but it missed its statutory deadline by nearly three years.

The location is considered temporary unless both chambers agree on a permanent placement.

Senators Probe The Noem Contracts

Democratic senators launched an investigation into companies tied to a $220 million Department of Homeland Security advertising campaign featuring former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Lawmakers are seeking records to determine whether Noem, adviser Corey Lewandowski, or other DHS officials personally benefited from the contracts.

The campaign has drawn scrutiny because firms with Republican ties received major portions of the advertising work and subcontracting arrangements involved individuals connected to Noem’s political network.

Newsom Demands Fire Aid

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized Kristi Noem over the advertising campaign and demanded the release of more than $500 million in FEMA wildfire recovery funds for Los Angeles.

Newsom said the funds were stalled under a policy requiring Noem’s approval for large federal contracts tied to disaster recovery.

Kiley Breaks With The GOP Label

Representative Kevin Kiley announced he will seek reelection as an independent after redistricting reshaped his district into a more Democratic-leaning seat.

Kiley said both major parties have contributed to partisan gerrymandering and framed his campaign as a centrist alternative.

FDA Fight Over Antidepressant Warnings

FDA drug chief Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg has faced internal criticism over efforts to hire Dr. Adam Urato while also accelerating review of his petition seeking stronger warnings about antidepressant use during pregnancy.

The petition argues that antidepressants should carry stronger risk language about potential pregnancy effects.

Many medical experts say the evidence behind the proposed warning is weak and warn it could discourage pregnant patients from receiving necessary treatment for depression.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources