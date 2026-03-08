Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harper Thorpe's avatar
Harper Thorpe
1h

DT WANTS A DELCY FOR IRAN

Maduro’s corrupt #2 still there to help our fav draft dodger ‘get his’ from the sale of Venezuelan oil & gold. Board o’ Piece of-the-action Chair is working Gaza, Iran’s next, Cuba in sight, don’t f’get Ukraine.

Human cost: “That’s the way it is”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture