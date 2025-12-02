Good afternoon,

As I write this report, Trump is holding the final cabinet meeting of 2025. It’s honestly annoying to watch. It’s like he sets up these cabinet meetings to get praise and boost his ego.

He again attacked Pete Buttigieg, claiming Buttigieg linked copper lines to fiber systems during his time at the Department of Transportation and acted as if this decision caused planes to crash.

He has returned to this line repeatedly even though it is completely normal for fiber optic lines to interface with copper based equipment through converters, transceivers, and other standard hardware. Many modern networks operate with fiber in the backbone and copper at the edges.

The FAA and air traffic control systems have long used this copper fiber mix. There is no public evidence that Buttigieg ever ordered an unusual or technically impossible wiring setup.

If you would like to join us here at Centered America, please become a free or paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

Hegseth Boat Strike Scandal Explodes

The Trump administration is in deepening crisis over a September 2 operation in the Caribbean, where a suspected drug-smuggling boat was hit once, then struck again after survivors were seen in the water.

Reporting from The Washington Post and other outlets says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley to carry out the mission, and that when two survivors were detected, Bradley ordered a second strike in line with an alleged directive from Hegseth that there be “no survivors.” The Washington Post

At the White House podium, press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed a second strike and stressed that Bradley acted “within his authority and the law,” while carefully framing the decision as his, not Hegseth’s. Her remarks sparked what officials described to the Post as a “furious backlash” inside the Pentagon, with one defense official calling the line of spin “protect Pete bullshit” and others warning that the military was being thrown under the bus to shield the secretary. The Washington Post

Hegseth has compounded his own exposure. In a Fox News hit the day after the operation, he boasted that he “watched it live” and knew what assets were needed for the mission, comments that undercut later efforts to portray him as distant from the decision to hit the survivors. Those remarks have been widely recirculated in coverage of the case and legal analysis of command responsibility. TPM – Talking Points Memo

Legal experts in the laws of war have told multiple outlets that a deliberate follow-up strike on shipwrecked survivors would be a straightforward war crime, since people who are out of the fight at sea are explicitly protected. Common Dreams

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats are now demanding the release of the full, unedited video from the aircraft involved and have called for Hegseth to testify publicly and in classified briefings about his role. The Guardian

The controversy is landing on top of Hegseth’s long-documented history of pushing against military legal restraints. An earlier Associated Press profile noted that as an officer in Iraq he flatly ignored a combat commander’s directive, one of several episodes that critics say would have gotten other troops disciplined under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. AP News

That record, together with his current effort to rebrand the Pentagon as a “Department of War” and his hostility toward JAG oversight, is feeding a broader narrative that the administration has normalized conduct that edges into open defiance of international humanitarian law. San Antonio Express-News

Public anger has grown as the culture-war side of the story has bled into the national security scandal. Hegseth has used social media to post memes about the operation, including one featuring children’s character Franklin the Turtle, which drew condemnation from commentators and children’s media observers who saw it as trivializing a strike that killed eleven people.

The Pentagon is still defending the broader campaign of high-seas strikes, with Defense Department press secretary Kingsley Wilson insisting that the United States can “100 percent” identify the narco-terrorist networks being targeted, while refusing to share underlying intelligence. The Guardian

But between the White House’s careful language, Hegseth’s own on-air statements, and growing calls for a special investigation, pressure is rapidly building for an independent accounting of who ordered what, and when.

Trump’s 160 Post Meltdown

Even as his defense team scrambles to contain the boat-strike fallout, President Trump spent a sleepless night flooding Truth Social with more than 160 posts and reposts in under five hours. The Guardian

The outburst included amplifications of Infowars host Alex Jones, attacks on Democratic officials as “seditious,” renewed demands for his immigration crackdown, and calls for clemency for convicted MAGA election-denier Tina Peters.

The sheer volume, coupled with the choice of figures he boosted, is reinforcing concerns that Trump’s public messaging is growing more erratic and more openly aligned with fringe conspiracy figures at a moment of mounting legal and political strain.

FBI Dossier Calls Trump Leaders “Clowns”

The internal crisis in federal law enforcement deepened after the leak of a 115-page assessment compiled by current and former FBI agents about the bureau’s Trump-appointed leadership. The document, first detailed in a New York Post column by Miranda Devine and then summarized by multiple outlets, portrays the FBI under Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino as a “rudderless ship” and describes Bongino as “something of a clown” while calling Patel “in over his head.” New York Post

Bongino responded with a furious broadside on X, accusing Devine of running a coordinated “deep state hit piece” and dismissing the report as gossip from disgruntled insiders. The Daily Beast

The underlying dossier, however, has been echoed in separate reporting and in a lawsuit that alleges politicization and mismanagement at the bureau under Trump, and it includes vivid anecdotes about Patel’s focus on optics, including an alleged insistence on having a raid jacket customized before he would step off an FBI jet. The Daily Beast

The episode adds to concerns that Trump’s second-term FBI is mired in internal revolt at the same time it is tasked with handling sensitive investigations, including cases tied to the Jeffrey Epstein files and the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Washington Examiner

Moreno Bill Could Strip Melania’s Citizenship

In the Senate, Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno has introduced the “Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025,” a sweeping proposal that would effectively ban dual citizenship for Americans by requiring “sole and exclusive allegiance” to the United States. Citizens who hold another nationality would have one year to renounce either their U.S. or foreign citizenship or be treated as having voluntarily given up their American status, according to the bill and Moreno’s own press release. Senator Bernie Moreno

Moreno, a naturalized citizen born in Colombia, argues that dual citizenship creates “conflicts of interest and divided loyalties” and says that when he became a U.S. citizen at 18 it was an “honor” to pledge allegiance “only to the United States.” Senator Bernie Moreno

The proposal has drawn wide attention because it would apply to high-profile Trump family members. Both former First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron reportedly hold dual U.S.–Slovenian citizenship, and reporting from The Daily Beast and other outlets notes that they would be forced to make a choice if the bill became law. The Daily Beast

Beyond the Trump family, Newsweek and other analyses estimate that millions of Americans could be affected, raising serious constitutional questions and likely court challenges. Newsweek

Tennessee Race Threatens GOP Majority

Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District votes today in a special election that could tighten or even erase House Republicans’ already narrow majority. The race pits Republican Matt Van Epps, a Trump-aligned former military officer, against Democratic state Representative Aftyn Behn in a district Trump carried by more than 20 points in 2024, but where recent polls show only a low-single-digit Republican lead. Reuters

Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson have treated the contest as a referendum on the president’s second term, warning that a loss or even a close result would be read as a sign of Republican weakness heading into the 2026 midterms. Van Epps has leaned hard into loyalty to Trump and culture-war themes, while Behn has focused on cost-of-living concerns and backlash to Trump’s economic agenda. New York Post

Low turnout and strong outside spending from both parties have turned what should be a safe Republican seat into a national bellwether.

DC Shooting Sparks Afghan Visa Freeze

In Washington, Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe of the DC National Guard is reported to be improving after being shot near a Metro stop in what authorities describe as a targeted attack. NBC

An Afghan national has been charged in connection with the shooting, and the incident has been seized on by Trump and his allies as justification for even harsher immigration measures.

According to reporting summarized by Reuters, the administration has responded by freezing processing of Afghan visas while it reviews vetting procedures, drawing sharp criticism from refugee advocates who say the move collectively punishes those who helped U.S. forces. Reuters

Putin Hosts Trump Envoys

While the fighting in Ukraine grinds on, Vladimir Putin is using both propaganda and diplomacy to try to reshape the narrative. Russian officials have boasted of new gains in eastern Ukraine that Ukrainian authorities dispute, even as the Kremlin prepares to host a Trump-appointed “peace” team.

The Guardian’s U.S. politics live blog reports that real estate developer Steve Witkoff, now serving as a Trump special envoy, is due to travel to Moscow for talks with Putin alongside Jared Kushner, part of an administration-backed track that critics say risks sidelining Ukraine and rewarding Russian aggression. The Guardian

DOJ Eyes New Trump-led Prosecutions

On the legal front, Trump allies have been loudly pushing for new prosecutions of former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, framing it as payback for past Trump investigations. Commentary and newsletters in Trump-critical media, including Aaron Parnas’s latest dispatch, say Justice Department officials are reviewing additional theories of liability and that there is internal debate over whether to bring fresh charges or expand existing cases. Yahoo

So far, DOJ has made no public announcement of new indictments, and independent confirmation of specific charging plans remains limited. Any move in that direction would intensify questions about political interference in federal prosecutions.

Trump Delays Fed Chair Pick

In a cabinet meeting that also touched on the strikes controversy and immigration crackdown, Trump told his team he plans to announce his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair “early next year.” That timeline, reported in live-blog coverage of the meeting, suggests the White House wants to keep financial markets guessing for several more months while it weighs candidates who are aligned with Trump’s political and monetary priorities. The Guardian

With markets already jittery over inflation, sanctions policy, and global instability, the eventual pick is likely to become another flashpoint in the broader fight over Trump’s economic direction.

Centered America Thoughts

We are dealing with an actual war crime on video. A suspected drug boat gets hit, survivors are in the water, and someone gives the order to hit it again.

The White House tries to pretend it was normal. They try to pin it on Admiral Bradley. Hegseth is on Fox bragging that he watched the whole thing live. It is insulting. They cannot even keep their own lies straight.

Karoline Leavitt walks out and pretends everyone acted within the law, while the Pentagon is melting down behind the scenes because they know the White House is throwing them under the bus to protect Pete. They know the law. They know survivors at sea are protected. They know exactly what this is. The fact that the administration thinks they can meme their way out of killing 11 people is sick. Hegseth is posting jokes about it. Children’s characters. People died.

Trump is awake at 3 a.m. posting 160 times on Truth Social! Boosting Alex Jones. Calling Democrats seditious. Demanding clemency for a convicted election denier. It looks like panic. Every instinct he has is to run to the darkest corners of the internet and cling to the loudest conspiracy he can find. He’s desperate.

The FBI looks like a parody of itself. A 115 page dossier saying the director and deputy director are clowns. That the bureau is a rudderless ship. That Patel is obsessed with photo ops and jackets. That Bongino is ranting on X instead of doing his job. These are the people running the most powerful domestic law enforcement agency on earth. This is who is supposed to be handling the Epstein files, the Kirk assassination, national security threats, everything. The people in charge are too busy yelling about the deep state to do the work.

Bernie Moreno’s citizenship bill is an attempt to ban dual citizenship and force millions of Americans to pick which country they belong to. People who have lived here their whole lives. People who served. People who work and pay taxes. Families. And yes, even Melania Trump and Barron. They would have to choose too. The hypocrisy is unreal.

They act like they love freedom but want to strip citizenship from anyone who does not fit their version of purity. It is authoritarian.

And the election in Tennessee. A district that Trump won by more than 20 points is now basically tied. Republicans know how bad that looks. That is why they are panicking. That is why the spending is flooding in. If they lose, or even come close, it will be read as a national rejection of Trump’s agenda. People are sick of the chaos. They are sick of the economy being treated like a casino. They are sick of culture war nonsense while groceries are unaffordable.

The DC shooting is another tragedy that they are already twisting. An Afghan man with years of deteriorating mental health fails every safety net we have, and instead of fixing the system, Trump uses it to freeze visas for everyone from that entire group. People who risked their lives for the United States. It is collective punishment and it is disgusting.

Trump is still sending his shadow diplomacy team to Moscow. Witkoff. Kushner. Private citizens with no real authority. The secretary of state cannot even enter Russia. This is is a family business trip. It is a reward for loyalty. And it is dangerous.

It all circles back to the same thing. We are being governed by people who have no interest in the rule of law, no interest in stability, no interest in truth, and no interest in protecting the American people. Everything is about power. Everything is about optics. Everything is about protecting the ego of a man who is clearly spiraling. Join us today to fight back. Get 5% off forever

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America