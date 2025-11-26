The Justice Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, and federal agencies locked down several blocks near the White House on Wednesday after two National Guard soldiers were shot at the intersection of 17th and H Streets NW.

Three people were shot in total. The two Guard members are in critical condition. (Update: both National Guard members have died). The suspected gunman was also hit, taken into custody, and is expected to survive.

The shooting took place in the early afternoon in an area where National Guard troops have been stationed for months under President Trump’s “crime emergency” order. More than two thousand Guard members remain deployed in the capital because a federal judge paused a ruling that found the deployment illegal.

D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that three gunshot victims were transported from the scene. Police, Secret Service, and federal responders set up a wide perimeter. Helicopters landed on or near the National Mall as part of the emergency response. Streets surrounding the intersection were blocked for hours.

The Metropolitan Police Department described the incident as a “critical” event and said the scene is now secure. Officials confirmed that one suspect is in custody.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said two Guard members were shot and asked the public to pray for them. The White House said President Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation from Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday period.

There is no public information yet on motive. Law enforcement has not said whether the Guard members were targeted or whether the shooting stemmed from another confrontation. No details have been released on the identities of the victims or the shooter.

