Here’s your update for this morning:

• Negotiations involving Russia and Ukraine have advanced, with a U.S. official telling CNN that Ukraine has essentially agreed to the framework of a U.S. brokered peace deal, saying only minor details remain. However, the U.S. statement goes further than the position of Ukrainian leaders. Ukraine has signaled its backing for the framework but maintains that several sensitive issues still need to be resolved before any final agreement is possible. They acknowledge significant progress in recent Geneva and Abu Dhabi talks but continue to stress that additional work is required, including securing European support and preparing for a future Zelensky visit to the U.S.

• President Trump has launched the Genesis Mission, a large scale federal effort to accelerate artificial intelligence research by expanding high level computing access, opening federal datasets, and deepening public private partnerships. Officials are comparing the scope of the program to a Manhattan Project style initiative, signaling how central AI has become to federal science and national competitiveness.

• The State Department is preparing to suspend 38 universities from the Diplomacy Lab program, including institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Duke. The move is tied to allegations of DEI related hiring practices and reflects a broader administration effort to restrict federal partnerships with schools viewed as out of alignment with its anti DEI agenda.

• The Pentagon has opened an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly, after a video where he and several other lawmakers urged service members to reject unlawful orders. Kelly is the only one in the group who remains subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The review is intended to determine whether his participation affected military discipline. The probe was announced after President Trump accused Kelly and the others of sedition. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has amplified criticism of Kelly, while Sen. Ruben Gallego warned that punishing a senator for encouraging loyalty to lawful orders would politicize the military. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stated that no order from this administration has ever been illegal and that they follow the law.

• The U.S. is adjusting its approach to Venezuela, with Axios reporting that President Trump plans to speak directly with Nicolás Maduro despite labeling Maduro a terrorist leader. The shift suggests a diplomatic track layered on top of sanctions, covert pressure and targeted actions against alleged drug smuggling operations. Supporters of a harder line, including Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, argue that aiding efforts to free Venezuela would benefit American families, the U.S. economy, and domestic energy needs while helping Venezuelans seeking political change.

Rep. Salazar:

“Maduro understands that we’re about to go in… Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day.”

• A federal judge’s ruling that Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed as U.S. Attorney in Virginia continues to create upheaval, after cases tied to her appointment were thrown out. The court found her installation violated the statutory appointment process, leading to the dismissal of indictments against figures including James Comey. The ruling has forced the Justice Department to adjust filings and has heightened scrutiny of the administration’s legal strategies.

• Tensions in East Asia remain high following Trump’s calls with China’s Xi Jinping and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The conversations came during a period of escalating China Japan friction over Taiwan. Both Beijing and Tokyo emphasized continued communication with Washington. China condemned Japan’s recent statements about Taiwan and has increased military pressure and diplomatic retaliation.

• A group of liberal Senate Democrats known informally as the Fight Club is openly rebelling against leadership, criticizing Chuck Schumer’s 2026 strategy and accusing party leaders of favoring establishment candidates. Their pushback reflects deeper frustration inside the Democratic caucus and highlights widening divisions over how to approach a difficult Senate map.

• House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing growing internal defiance, as bipartisan discharge petitions gain momentum across a series of high visibility issues. These include releasing additional Epstein records, expanding Social Security payments, providing new voting accommodations for parents, sanctioning Russia and extending health care subsidies. The surge reflects dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership and a readiness among members of both parties to bypass leadership control.

• Jim Justice has agreed to pay more than 5 million dollars in back taxes, following a Justice Department lawsuit over longstanding unpaid federal tax debts dating back to 2009. The settlement requires judicial approval and stems from years of unresolved financial obligations.

• Christian leaders have unveiled a popemobile once used by Pope Francis that has been converted into a mobile clinic for children in Gaza. The vehicle was displayed in Bethlehem and is intended to enter the enclave when conditions allow, despite ongoing Israeli strikes and delays in aid access.

• The United Nations reports that at least 127 Lebanese civilians have been killed by Israeli strikes since the November ceasefire. The organization is calling for impartial investigations into possible violations of international law, as Israel and Hezbollah trade accusations over who is responsible for undermining the agreement.

