LOUISVILLE, KY — A UPS cargo aircraft identified as Flight 2976 crashed shortly after take-off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, erupting into a massive fireball that sent plumes of black smoke towering over the city.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was bound for Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport when it went down around 5:15 p.m. local time, according to AP News and Reuters. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as authorities ordered residents within a five-mile radius to shelter in place.

Officials confirmed three crew members were aboard. The scale of the explosion and debris field has left investigators warning that the situation remains “extremely dangerous.”

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause. The airport’s airfield remains closed as fire crews battle the blaze.

Louisville is one of UPS’s largest global shipping hubs, and the crash is expected to cause nationwide delivery delays.

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters, Politico, WLKY Louisville, The Guardian.

