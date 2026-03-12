by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

The biggest story right now is the widening economic and military fallout from the Iran war. Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued his first public message and said the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed as pressure on the U.S. and its allies, while tankers burned in Iraqi waters and more ships were struck across the Gulf. The International Energy Agency says the war has caused the largest oil supply disruption in market history.

Before we continue, please consider supporting our mission at Centered America by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us continue reporting, investigating, and bringing clear, independent information to the public.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said the Strait of Hormuz should remain shut and warned that countries hosting U.S. bases could be targeted. His message was broadcast on Iranian state television and framed the waterway as leverage against Washington and its partners.

Oil prices surged to around $100 a barrel as attacks on shipping expanded, with tankers set ablaze near Basra and other vessels struck elsewhere in the Gulf. The conflict has now killed more than 2,000 people, including hundreds in Lebanon.

The International Energy Agency said the war has caused the largest oil supply disruption in oil market history, with March supply expected to fall by roughly 8 million barrels per day. The agency coordinated a record 400 million barrel emergency release to stabilize markets.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. Navy, possibly with an international coalition, could escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as it is militarily feasible.”

President Donald Trump downplayed the economic impact of rising oil prices, writing on social media: “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.”

No Clear Endgame

After a G7 video call, French President Emmanuel Macron said uncertainty remains about Washington’s strategy in the Iran war. He said, “No one can tell what U.S. President Donald J. Trump wants from this ongoing war with Iran.”

Israeli officials believe Trump is unlikely to end the war in the next two to three weeks, though they say he could shift course quickly depending on battlefield developments.

Intelligence assessments say Iran’s government is not currently at risk of collapse despite nearly two weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials.

U.S. Tanker Crashes In Iraq

A U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during an incident involving another aircraft, according to U.S. Central Command.

The second aircraft landed safely. Officials said the crash was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

Rescue operations were launched to locate the crew and secure the crash site.

Please consider supporting our mission at Centered America by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us continue reporting, investigating, and bringing clear, independent information to the public. Get 5% off forever

Terror At Old Dominion

A gunman identified as 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh opened fire inside a classroom at Old Dominion University’s Constant Hall in Norfolk, Virginia.

One person was killed and two others were injured, including ROTC members.

The attacker was killed after being confronted by ROTC students.

Authorities say Jalloh was a former Army National Guard member who had previously been convicted in a case involving attempted material support for ISIS and had been released from prison in 2024.

Investigators say he shouted “Allahu akbar” before opening fire, and the FBI is treating the shooting as an act of terrorism.

Temple Israel Attack In Michigan

A suspect drove a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, crashing through the building and down a hallway.

The attacker died during a confrontation with security staff.

Explosives were later found in the vehicle.

One security guard was injured but the synagogue’s school children were unharmed.

The FBI said the incident is being investigated as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

Temple Israel had conducted active shooter training with the FBI roughly six weeks before the attack.

Iran-Linked Cyberattack Hits Stryker

Medical technology company Stryker confirmed a cyberattack disrupted parts of its business operations, including orders, manufacturing, and shipments.

An Iran-linked hacker group known as Handala Team claimed responsibility.

The company said patient care systems and connected medical devices were not affected.

Lebanon Front May Expand

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to prepare to expand operations in Lebanon following a Hezbollah rocket barrage.

Katz warned that if the Lebanese government cannot stop Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel, Israel “will do it ourselves.”

Israeli strikes have hit central Beirut and other areas as fighting spreads across Lebanon.

Please consider supporting our mission at Centered America by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us continue reporting, investigating, and bringing clear, independent information to the public. Get 5% off forever

California Threat Claim Walked Back

A federal memo warning about a possible Iranian retaliatory drone strike in California was later determined to be based on a single unverified tip.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified: “TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did.”

Trump Questions Iran’s World Cup Presence

President Donald Trump said Iran’s national soccer team would technically be welcome at the 2026 World Cup in the United States but questioned whether it should attend given the war.

Trump wrote that it “is not appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Washington Fallout

The Senate again failed to advance a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, extending a shutdown that began February 13.

TSA staffing shortages are beginning to disrupt airport operations ahead of the spring travel season.

A federal judge temporarily blocked construction of a new ICE detention center in Hagerstown, Maryland, ruling that the state likely showed violations of federal environmental review requirements.

A new national survey found one in three Americans have made financial trade-offs to afford healthcare, including cutting spending on necessities or borrowing money.

The Senate passed the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act in an 89-10 vote aimed at boosting housing construction and reducing costs.

Diplomatic Tension With South Africa

South Africa summoned U.S. Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III after he publicly criticized the country’s diplomatic ties with Iran and its affirmative action policies.

South African officials said the remarks were undiplomatic, and Bozell later apologized.

FBI Training With UFC Fighters

Several UFC fighters will lead a training seminar for FBI agents at the FBI Academy in Quantico on March 15–16.

Participants include Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Claudia Gadelha, Michael Chandler, Manel Kape, and Renzo Gracie.

The program is part of a broader effort to modernize physical and tactical training for agents.

Help Support Our Work!

Check out our merch on centeredamerica.org/shop. Every order helps us continue our work here at Centered America and helps us fund research and give back to the community.

This protest gear is about unity, visibility, and showing up for the values we share. Every shirt, flag, or sticker is a way to say you are not alone, and neither are we. When we wear the message together, it becomes stronger.

We have an enormous new line of merch: shirts, flags, face masks, stickers, etc.

If you support Centered America and want a bold, visible message for protests or everyday life, visit our shop and choose a design that speaks for you.

Visit: www.centeredamerica.org/shop or click here:

Shop now

Thank you!

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources