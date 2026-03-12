Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
9h

Whenever Trump speaks about winning, he’s only referring to his billionaire Epstein class cabal of corrupt cronies, who would gladly sacrifice you and I for financial gain. So yes Donald, the majority of us are very sick of all this winning.

Reply
Share
Barney's avatar
Barney
11h

“when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money” meaning him and his oil execs

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture