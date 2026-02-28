by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

We have more urgent news!

If you value our work here at Centered America, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Get 5% off forever

Reports indicate Iran’s Supreme Leader was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.

Massive explosions resounded in Tehran, with smoke seen rising from central districts that include the presidential palace and the National Security Council.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran early Saturday, following weeks of escalating threats and military buildup.

Dozens of U.S. strikes are being carried out by attack planes operating from bases around the Middle East and from one or more aircraft carriers.

U.S. officials say the operation is expected to be far more extensive than American strikes last June against Iranian nuclear facilities.

The current military campaign follows a major American buildup in the region that included two aircraft carriers, multiple naval destroyers, and more than 50 fighter aircraft.