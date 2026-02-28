BREAKING: U.S. And Israel Strike Iran As Region Braces For Retaliation
Feb 28 | U.S. And Israel Strike Iran As Region Braces For Retaliation
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Hey everyone,
We have more urgent news!
Tehran Hit, Strikes Reported Near Power Centers
The United States and Israel attacked Iran early Saturday, following weeks of escalating threats and military buildup.
Massive explosions resounded in Tehran, with smoke seen rising from central districts that include the presidential palace and the National Security Council.
Iranian authorities restricted roads near key government areas.
Reports indicate Iran’s Supreme Leader was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location.
US President Donald Trump's Official statement on Iran Attack:
Dozens Of U.S. Strikes Underway
Dozens of U.S. strikes are being carried out by attack planes operating from bases around the Middle East and from one or more aircraft carriers.
U.S. officials say the operation is expected to be far more extensive than American strikes last June against Iranian nuclear facilities.
The current military campaign follows a major American buildup in the region that included two aircraft carriers, multiple naval destroyers, and more than 50 fighter aircraft.
Officials say the attack could last up to four days.
Explosions Across Iran
Explosions were reported not only in Tehran but also in Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj.
Residents in multiple cities reported blasts and smoke rising overnight.
Iranian state and semiofficial media confirmed air defense activity and explosions in several locations.
Israel Declares Nationwide Emergency
Israel’s defense minister announced a “preemptive strike against Iran” and declared a special state of emergency across the country.
Israeli authorities warned that missile and drone attacks against Israel were expected.
Schools and workplaces were closed nationwide, except for essential services.
Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights effective immediately.
Iran also closed its airspace.
Diplomacy Collapses After Nuclear Talks
The strikes follow weeks of tension tied to Iran’s nuclear program.
American and Iranian officials held mediated talks in Switzerland days earlier, but negotiations ended without a breakthrough.
U.S. officials had been seeking tight restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities, limits on its ballistic missile program, and an end to its support for proxy groups across the Middle East.
The current escalation comes after a 12 day conflict last June during which the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities. At the time, the damage was described as severe, though later assessments indicated the program had been degraded rather than fully destroyed.
Regional Tensions At A Breaking Point
The Middle East has been on edge for weeks amid threats of military action.
The crisis intensified after unrest inside Iran and a subsequent crackdown that killed thousands, according to rights groups.
Both sides are now bracing for further escalation as the situation continues to develop.
