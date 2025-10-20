Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump can proceed with deploying federalized National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, overturning a lower court order that had blocked the move.

In a 2–1 decision, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration’s emergency request to lift the injunction issued last week by U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut. The lower court had found that the situation in Portland did not meet the legal threshold for such a federal intervention.

The appellate panel said the government “made a sufficient showing of lawful authority” under 10 U.S.C. § 12406, which allows the president to call National Guard units into federal service in cases of rebellion or when necessary to enforce federal law. The ruling permits the administration to move forward with deployments while litigation continues.

Oregon officials had argued that the deployment violated state sovereignty and that federal troops were not needed to maintain order. Governor Tina Kotek said her office was “deeply disappointed” in the court’s decision and vowed to continue challenging the federal action.

The dissenting judge warned that the ruling could erode limits on the domestic use of military power, writing that “judicial deference must not become judicial surrender.”

The case will now return to Judge Immergut’s court for further proceedings, with a hearing scheduled for October 29 to determine whether the deployment can continue on a permanent basis.

The decision marks a significant win for the Trump administration, which has sought to deploy federalized National Guard troops to several cities, citing threats to public safety and federal property. Similar efforts in Chicago and Los Angeles have faced mixed rulings in other federal courts.

Sources: Reuters, The Washington Post, The Guardian, OPB

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

