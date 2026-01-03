BREAKING: U.S. Attacks Venezuela Capital, Venezuela Condemns U.S. “Military Aggression”
Jan 3 | Venezuela Condemns U.S. “Military Aggression” After Attack on Capital
This is an urgent update!
If you support Centered America and our work, please become a free or paid susbcriber today! Thank you so much, we appreciate you all!
Explosions And Aircraft Over Caracas
Multiple explosions were reported in Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, with smoke visible in parts of the capital. Reuters
The disturbances began around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), and said it was not immediately clear what caused them. Reuters
At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft around 2 a.m. local time. AP News
There was smoke rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas and power disruption at another military installation. AP News
There was a power outage in the southern area of the city near a major military base. Reuters
AP included on-the-ground witness accounts describing panic and shaking, as residents moved into the streets. AP News
Venezuela Declares Emergency, Blames The United States
Venezuela’s government issued a statement rejecting what it called “military aggression” by the United States. Reuters
A Venezuelan statement said attacks took place in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. Reuters
President Nicolás Maduro declared a national emergency and called on social and political forces to activate mobilization plans. Reuters
The government urged supporters to mobilize, including the line: “People to the streets!” (quoted by AP from the Venezuelan statement). AP News
Maduro ordered national defense plans to be implemented and declared a “state of external disturbance.” AP News
U.S. Response Remains Unclear, Officials “Aware” Of Reports
The Pentagon referred questions to the White House, and the White House declined to comment on the Caracas disturbances. Reuters
A CBS reporter posted that Trump administration officials were aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Caracas, and that the White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Reuters
The Pentagon referred requests for comment to the White House, which did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. AP News
Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!
OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA
Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.
We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.
To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.
Contact Us
Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.
⸻
Thank you for fighting.
Where is our Congress? Leadership? Information?
US officials confirmed the attacks were coordinated by the United States.