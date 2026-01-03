This is an urgent update!

Multiple explosions were reported in Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, with smoke visible in parts of the capital. Reuters

The disturbances began around 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), and said it was not immediately clear what caused them. Reuters

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft around 2 a.m. local time. AP News

There was smoke rising from the hangar of a military base in Caracas and power disruption at another military installation. AP News

There was a power outage in the southern area of the city near a major military base. Reuters