This is an urgent update.

The U.S. appears to have attacked Venezuela’s capital.

A column of smoke and loud noises were reported early Saturday in Caracas, with reports centered near a major military base in the southern part of the city, where parts of the area were also without electricity. Reuters

The Pentagon and US Southern Command have referred requests for comment on the explosions to the White House. CNN

Videos showing multiple explosions circulated online, but Reuters reported they had not been independently verified and the cause was not yet clear. Reuters

The U.S. has deployed major military resources to the Caribbean, and Trump has been publicly escalating pressure on Maduro. Reuters

