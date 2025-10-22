The U.S. military conducted its eighth known strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel on Tuesday night, this time in the eastern Pacific — the first strike reported in that theater. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the operation and said two people were killed. AP News

The video for the 8th strike has not been released, this is the video for the 7th strike:

The administration has described the campaign as part of a broader effort against designated narco organizations and has framed it within a legal argument that the U.S. is engaged in a non-international armed conflict with certain drug cartels. That framing has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts, civil liberties groups, and some foreign governments, who say the strikes raise serious questions about due process, transparency, and international law. The Guardian

Those strikes follow seven earlier operations in the Caribbean in recent weeks; U.S. officials now say at least 34 people have died in the series of strikes overall. In at least one recent strike, two survivors were repatriated to Ecuador and Colombia and were later released by local authorities after prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to charge them. Military Times

The Pentagon released video footage of the latest strike in which a small boat loaded with packages is shown exploding and burning. U.S. officials say intelligence indicated the vessel was being used for narcotics trafficking. Independent verification of the intelligence underpinning these strikes has been limited in public reporting. Military Times

What to watch next:

• Will Congress demand additional briefings or declassify the legal rationale behind the strikes. CBS News

• Reactions from affected countries in the region, including Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela, which have previously disputed U.S. assertions in earlier strikes. Reuters

• Whether international or human-rights organizations open inquiries into the strikes’ lawfulness and the accuracy of the intelligence used. The Guardian

Sources: Associated Press, CBS News, The Guardian, Reuters, Military Times.

