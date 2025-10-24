Centered America

Resistance53543
5d

The 25th amendment must be introduced. This president is trying to get us into war with everybody and he is unfit and he thinks he is king and he’s gonna get us all killed.

AERussell
5d

Trump and Hegseth are dangerous fools. This is not GI Joe to the rescue. This is not an episode of The Apprentice "War Games." This is real life. These two buffoons, along with the rest of this unbelievably stupid cabinet, are going to start WWIII.

