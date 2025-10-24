The U.S. has deployed the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying strike group to the Caribbean.

The fleet includes destroyers, support vessels, and F-35 fighter jets capable of sustained air operations over the Caribbean and parts of northern South America.

The deployment follows weeks of U.S. airstrikes on boats allegedly tied to Venezuelan gangs and drug-smuggling routes. Regional governments have condemned the operations as violations of international law.

The Pentagon claims the carrier will enhance surveillance and deterrence against organized criminal groups that threaten U.S. borders and regional stability.

Venezuela’s government called the move “an act of aggression,” and several Latin American nations have demanded U.S. transparency on the operation’s scope. Diplomats in Mexico and Colombia are warning of a dangerous precedent for unilateral military action in the hemisphere.

This deployment signals a broader strategy to reassert U.S. influence in Latin America, one that risks escalating into open confrontation if boundaries are crossed.

