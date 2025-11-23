Good evening,

Tonight we’ve learned that the Trump administration is moving toward a new phase of the Venezuela conflict. Reuters reported that a push for regime change is now on the table. If this proceeds, it marks a serious escalation.

If you want to stay plugged into this unfolding situation, you can join as a free or paid subscriber. Either one helps support Centered America!

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your evening update:

• Vindman urges release of Trump’s 2019 call with MBS and says retaliation is underway

Rep. Eugene Vindman is pressing for the declassification of a 2019 call between Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling the transcript he reviewed on the National Security Council “highly disturbing” and warning it would “shock” Americans. He accuses Trump of altering how he describes the crown prince’s role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi during a recent White House meeting. Khashoggi’s widow and House Democrats are also pushing for transparency, though the White House is considered unlikely to release the document. Vindman says Trump and Pete Hegseth have now launched a retaliation effort against him.

• Reuters reports U.S. preparing a new phase of operations against Venezuela

U.S. officials told Reuters that Washington is moving toward a new phase targeting the Maduro regime, with covert actions expected to come first while broader options remain under consideration, including an attempt to remove Maduro. This follows a sharp military buildup in the Caribbean, lethal maritime strikes condemned by human rights groups, FAA warnings about dangerous conditions near Venezuelan airspace, and major airlines suspending flights. The administration also plans to designate the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization.

• Trump rejects Illinois disaster aid after severe Chicago storms

Politico reports that Trump denied Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s requests for federal disaster aid following two destructive summer storms that damaged thousands of Chicago homes. FEMA assessments found unusually high recovery costs and damage levels that would have triggered approval in past administrations. Residents now face mold, structural damage, and flooded homes without federal help, while former FEMA officials accuse Trump of using disaster declarations to punish Democratic states.

• Ukraine peace plan sparks bipartisan backlash

Trump is continuing to pressure Ukraine to accept his 28 point peace plan, which would require Kyiv to give up more territory, cap its military, and abandon NATO ambitions. He has warned President Zelenskyy that the proposal is “not my final offer.” U.S. and European leaders, along with many Ukrainian and Republican lawmakers, say the plan undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and creates conditions for future Russian aggression. Delegations from the U.S., Europe, Ukraine, and potentially Russia are preparing to meet in Geneva to keep talks moving.

• Russia’s Rubicon drone unit reshapes the battlefield

Russia’s rapidly expanding Rubicon drone unit, now integrated into a new nationwide unmanned systems command, is deploying fiber optic guided, AI enabled, and mass produced drones. These systems are cutting Ukrainian supply lines, targeting drone operators, and overwhelming defenses across several fronts. Rubicon has carried out thousands of strikes and is backed directly by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

• Tatiana Schlossberg reveals terminal leukemia diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg, an environmental journalist and granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, shared in a New Yorker essay that she has terminal acute myeloid leukemia with a rare Inversion 3 mutation. Diagnosed shortly after giving birth in 2024, she wrote that doctors believe she has less than a year to live. She described months of treatment, including chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, and a CAR T trial, while focusing on time with her two young children.

• Mikie Sherrill suggests New Jersey consider withholding federal tax dollars

Gov elect Mikie Sherrill said on Jon Stewart’s podcast that New Jersey should examine whether it can withhold federal tax dollars in protest of the Trump administration, calling the idea appealing despite unclear logistics. Her comments follow tensions over federal funding after Trump threatened core infrastructure projects. The White House dismissed the idea, and observers compared it to a similar proposal that California ultimately dropped.

• Protesters gather at Lincoln Memorial to call for Trump’s removal

A “Remove the Regime” demonstration took place at the Lincoln Memorial on November 22, where protesters urged Congress to impeach and remove President Trump. The rally used the visual backdrop of the Washington Monument and the Capitol while calling attention to authoritarian concerns and abuses of power.

• Trump comments on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s political future

In a new NBC interview, Trump said he would “love” to see Marjorie Taylor Greene eventually return to politics, even while criticizing her resignation and recent feud with him. Greene’s allies say she is stepping away because of harassment and has no plans to run for office again.

• Thom Tillis says Canada owes hundreds of billions in NATO “back dues”

At the Halifax security forum, Sen. Thom Tillis said Canada should repay about 300 billion dollars in past NATO underfunding. Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty responded by emphasizing the country’s rapid defense rebuild and new commitments to alliance targets. Other lawmakers focused on repairing strained U.S. Canada relations.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America

Sources for Reporting:

Trump–MBS call, Khashoggi, Vindman, and alleged retaliation

Axios – “Trump, MBS had ‘shocking’ phone call after Khashoggi murder, Vindman warns”, Nov 21 2025 Axios

TIME – “This Congressman Knows What Trump Told MBS After Khashoggi’s Killing. He Says the Public Needs to See the Transcript”, Nov 21 2025 TIME

Spectrum News – “Rep. Vindman alleges 2019 Trump call with Saudi crown prince shows ‘quid pro quo,’ calls for transcript release”, Nov 21 2025 Spectrum Local News

The Hill (via Yahoo) – “Vindman demands transcript of Trump–MBS call after Khashoggi murder: ‘You will be shocked’”, Nov 20 2025 Yahoo+1

Official site of Rep. Eugene Vindman – press releases on Hegseth and national security oversight, including “Vindman Once Again Presses for Action, Demands Hegseth, Waltz Resign Over Signalgate”, Apr 10 2025, and “Vindman Uncovers DoD Lies to the American People About Russia Cyber Operations, Slams Hegseth in Armed Services Subcommittee Hearing”, May 16 2025 Eugene Vindman+1

Trump on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation and her future

People – “Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Love to See’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Return to Politics After She Announced Resignation Amid Their Feud”, Nov 22 2025 People.com

New York Post – “Trump calls ‘traitor’ Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘nice person’ as longtime rival Laura Loomer flames ‘parasite’”, Nov 22 2025 New York Post

The Guardian – “Politicians shocked by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s surprise resignation announcement”, Nov 22 2025 The Guardian

“Remove the Regime” protest at the Lincoln Memorial

Fast Company – “‘Remove the Regime’ protests in DC this weekend to call for Trump impeached and removed from office”, Nov 21 2025 Fast Company

FOX 5 DC – “‘Remove the Regime’ protests in DC this weekend to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment”, Nov 20 2025 FOX 5 DC

PressTV – “Protesters march in Washington to demand Trump’s impeachment, removal”, Nov 23 2025 (reporting on Nov 22 rally at the Lincoln Memorial) Press TV

Multiple live video feeds of the rally and march, including network clips and independent streams from Nov 22 2025 YouTube+2YouTube+2

U.S. operations and escalation around Venezuela

Reuters – “US military has new options to pursue group tied to Venezuela’s Maduro, Pentagon says”, Nov 20 2025 Reuters

Reuters – “Trump, floating talks with Maduro, declines to rule out troops for Venezuela”, Nov 18 2025 Reuters

Reuters – “US carries out new strike against alleged drug vessel near Venezuela”, Oct 3 2025 Reuters

TRT World – “US military has new options to pursue group tied to Venezuela’s Maduro – Hegseth”, Nov 20 2025 TRT World

BBC video brief – “US to label Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles as terrorists”, Nov 2025 YouTube

Reuters via official social feed – FAA warning about “potential miscalculation or escalation” risks in Venezuelan airspace and subsequent cancellations by major airlines, Nov 21 2025 Facebook

Trump’s denial of federal disaster aid after Chicago storms

Politico Pro – “Trump refused to send disaster aid to Chicago despite devastating damage”, Nov 18 2025 Politico Pro

WTTW News (Chicago PBS) – “Chicago, Cook County Appealing Trump’s Denial of Disaster Relief Funds Following Summer’s Severe Flooding”, Oct 29 2025 WTTW News

FOX 32 Chicago – “Illinois appeals Trump administration’s denial of flood disaster aid”, Oct 28 2025 FOX 32 Chicago

CBS News Chicago – “Chicago, Cook County, Illinois to appeal Trump’s denial of disaster declaration for flood damage”, Oct 29 2025 CBS News

Gov-elect Mikie Sherrill and withholding federal tax dollars

Jon Stewart on X – announcement of podcast with “Governors-elect Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and [co-guest]”, Nov 2025 X (formerly Twitter)

Instagram clip – “New Jersey May Stop Paying Federal Taxes: Gov.” with Sherrill’s comments that she thinks about withholding federal tax dollars “all the time” and that it is a “great idea”, Nov 2025 instagram.com

Democratic Underground summary – “New Jersey may stop paying federal taxes under Mikie Sherrill”, Nov 2025 Democratic Underground

Yahoo News – “Gov-elect Mikie Sherrill will resign her 11th Congressional District seat before taking office”, Nov 2025 (adds context on her transition) Yahoo

Trump’s 28-point Russia–Ukraine peace plan

ABC News – “Trump administration’s 28-point Ukraine–Russia peace plan would force Kyiv to give up territory and never join NATO”, Nov 21 2025 ABC News

ABC News – “Trump says Ukraine peace plan offer not final as US, Ukrainian officials to meet in Geneva”, Nov 22 2025 ABC News

Reuters – “Ukraine faces ‘difficult choice’ as Trump demands acceptance of peace plan”, Nov 21 2025 Reuters

The Guardian – “Zelenskyy says Ukraine faces ‘most difficult moment’ as Trump pushes plan to end war”, Nov 21–22 2025 The Guardian

Al Jazeera – “Trump’s 28-point Ukraine plan in full: What it means, could it work?”, Nov 21 2025 Al Jazeera

CBS News social explainer – post summarizing the 28-point plan and its core conditions for Kyiv Facebook

Russia’s Rubicon drone unit and the new unmanned command