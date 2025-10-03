Good afternoon!

The United States enters a third day of government shutdown with no jobs report, frozen transit funding, and intensifying crackdowns that signal a deeper authoritarian drift.

Capitol Hill Stalemate

The Senate will vote again today on competing short-term spending bills. If both fail, the chamber will adjourn until Monday, extending the shutdown further.

A new KFF poll shows 78% of Americans want Congress to extend enhanced ACA subsidies expiring at year’s end. Without them, premiums could more than double in 2026. Even a majority of Republicans and over half of MAGA supporters oppose Trump’s shutdown strategy and his push for a “clean bill.”

Trump’s Expanding Grip

Infrastructure chokehold: The administration froze $2.1 billion in Chicago projects, after an earlier $18 billion freeze in New York City, with OMB chief Russell Vought citing opposition to “race-based contracting.”

Prosecutor purge: Four senior prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia were forced out as Trump pushes loyalty over competence in politically sensitive cases.

Propaganda probe: House Oversight Democrats called for a Hatch Act investigation after federal websites posted shutdown messages blaming Democrats.

Cities Under Siege

South Shore raid: Federal agents stormed a 130-unit Chicago apartment building, detaining at least 37 and leaving residents zip-tied and units destroyed.

ICEBlock banned: Apple pulled a popular app alerting communities to ICE raids after administration pressure, a move critics call censorship of resistance tools.

Authoritarian Symbols

A satirical statue of Trump and Epstein, titled Best Friends Forever, was reinstalled on the National Mall by activist artists—mocking ties the administration has tried to bury.

National Security & War Drums

Venezuela tensions: Caracas reported five U.S. F-35s flying 75 km off its coast, calling it a provocation amid rising U.S. military presence in the Caribbean.

Global Sumud Flotilla seized: Israel intercepted the final Gaza-bound aid boat, detaining 450 activists including Greta Thunberg.

Civil Liberties & Mass Incarceration

The House passed the Stop Illegal Entry Act, imposing mandatory 5–10 year sentences on migrants re-entering the U.S. illegally. Rights groups warn it will fuel a mass-incarceration crisis.

Crises Abroad & At Home

Chevron fire: A blaze at California’s second-largest refinery threatens higher fuel prices.

Manchester synagogue attack: Police confirmed one victim was killed by friendly fire during the chaos.

Indonesia school collapse: At least nine dead, dozens still trapped in East Java.

Sources (selection): Aaron Parnas; Reuters; Associated Press; KFF; Washington Post; Chicago Tribune; Block Club Chicago; Axios; WBEZ; BBC; Greater Manchester Police; Al Jazeera; The Verge; Congress.gov

America faces a cascading crisis: a paralyzed Congress, an emboldened president wielding federal power against cities and opponents, and escalating global tensions.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America