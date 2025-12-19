The U.S. military carried out large-scale strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria on December 19, 2025, following a December 13 attack near Palmyra that killed two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter, according to multiple outlets.

Reporting describes a multi-platform operation using U.S. aircraft and rocket artillery, and AP reports strikes hitting dozens of targets across central Syria. (AP)

U.S. officials framed the action as retaliation tied to the deaths, not the start of a broader war.

More soon.

