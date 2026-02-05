by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Today's update is heavy. U.S. layoffs have hit their highest January level since 2009, Democrats are threatening to block DHS funding unless ICE is reined in, Michigan has filed a landmark antitrust case against Big Oil, Trump is escalating pressure on the Fed while rolling out TrumpRx, Kamala Harris has relaunched her digital operation, and the administration is pushing a global minerals bloc to counter China.

There is a lot happening all at once, and we break it all down with context and sourcing below.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Washington Post Guts One-Third Of Its Newsroom

The Washington Post carried out sweeping layoffs that impacted roughly one third of its newsroom, eliminating sports, books, and trimming foreign and metro coverage as management described the action as a strategic reset.

Journalists flooded social media, expressing their frustrations after being laid off:

One journalist, Lizzie Johnson, said she was laid off while working in an active war zone:

Former executive editor Marty Baron called the cuts among the paper’s darkest days, while union and staff reactions described deep concern about the future of local and foreign reporting.

Layoffs Surge Nationwide

U.S. employers announced 108,435 job cuts in January 2026, the highest January total since 2009 and a 118 percent increase from January 2025, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Planned hiring also fell to record lows for January, signaling broad employer caution.

Major companies reported large reductions in force across industries, with notable announcements from logistics, retail, and manufacturing firms.

Major companies reported large reductions in force across industries, with notable announcements from logistics, retail, and manufacturing firms.

National Search For Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings made public pleas after their 84 year old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing near Tucson, Arizona. Authorities say blood found at the home matched Nancy Guthrie’s DNA and the FBI has joined the search.

Investigators treated the case as a potential abduction and offered a reward for information while warning the public the case remained active and evolving.

DHS Funding On The Brink

Senate and House Democratic leaders warned they would withhold votes for a full funding package for the Department of Homeland Security unless Republicans accept broad ICE reforms including warrants for certain enforcement actions, body cameras, identification requirements, limitations on roving patrols, and clearer use of force rules.

Democrats framed the demand as a response to recent federal enforcement actions that resulted in public outcry and fatalities in some localities, positioning the dispute as a potential trigger for funding delays or a partial shutdown unless resolved.

U.S. Moves Against China Minerals Grip

The administration proposed a critical minerals trading bloc of allied countries to coordinate supplies and use tariffs or price floors to blunt China’s dominance in rare earths and other critical inputs for high tech and defense industries. The plan was unveiled at a ministerial meeting attended by officials from more than 50 countries.

U.S. officials said the bloc is meant to secure supply chains for electric vehicles, defense systems, and advanced manufacturing while encouraging allied production and investment.

Trump Escalates Political Pressure

At the National Prayer Breakfast, the president questioned how a person of faith could vote for Democrats, a line that drew audible groans from attendees and reignited debate about mixing partisan attack language into a traditionally bipartisan event.

Trump: "I don't know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don't. I know we have some here today. I don't know why they're here, because they certainly don't give us their vote ... they cheat.

In an NBC interview the president said he would not personally intervene in the regulatory review of the proposed merger involving Warner Bros Discovery and Netflix, instead deferring to the Justice Department to handle the antitrust review.

TrumpRx Announced

The White House also announced a new consumer-facing prescription initiative called TrumpRx intended to direct cash paying patients to discounted, direct-to-consumer drug options; officials framed it as a measure to reduce drug costs though full pricing and coverage details remain limited in public briefings.

The White House also announced a new consumer-facing prescription initiative called TrumpRx intended to direct cash paying patients to discounted, direct-to-consumer drug options; officials framed it as a measure to reduce drug costs though full pricing and coverage details remain limited in public briefings.

KamalaHQ Relaunches As Organizing Platform

The KamalaHQ social media presence was relaunched and rebranded as “Headquarters,” partnering with advocacy groups to position the account as an ongoing online organizing hub for younger voters and next generation campaign outreach. The relaunch includes activity across X, TikTok, and a planned Substack presence.

Michigan Takes On Big Oil

Michigan filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell, and the American Petroleum Institute of colluding to suppress renewable competition and block electric vehicle adoption, alleging violations of state and federal antitrust law and harm to Michigan consumers. The attorney general’s office described the suit as a landmark action to hold major oil companies accountable for anti competitive conduct.

The complaint alleges a range of tactics including withholding renewable investments, patent maneuvers, and coordinated messaging designed to maintain fossil fuel market dominance. The companies have disputed the claims.

Bukele Aids U.S. Deportation Drive

El Salvador under President Nayib Bukele has cooperated with U.S. deportation efforts and previously offered to accept deportees, including convicted foreigners, and to house them in facilities such as CECOT. The arrangement has been cited by U.S. officials and reported in coverage of the administration’s deportation strategy.

