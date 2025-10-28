A Reuters investigation has revealed that U.S. military officials involved in new operations across Latin America have been ordered to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs). Reuters

The NDAs reportedly cover personnel linked to a classified mission in Latin America and the Caribbean, including deployments of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, F-35 jets, and other assets now stationed off South and Central America.

Officials told Reuters they “did not know how many” members of the Department of Defense had been asked to sign but confirmed it is directly tied to the expanding mission footprint.

This comes just weeks after The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon, under Secretary Pete Hegseth, was planning a sweeping crackdown on leaks, including random polygraph testing and new internal NDAs for thousands of officials in Washington.

The Latin America agreements appear to go further, applying to active-duty military personnel rather than just policy staff, an unprecedented step in modern U.S. operations.

The Biden and Trump administrations have both used existing classified-information forms like SF-312, but these new NDAs reportedly extend beyond classified material, potentially covering non-public or politically sensitive information about the mission itself.

The U.S. military has recently launched strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels in the eastern Pacific, killing more than a dozen people, and continues to expand its presence throughout the region under a new “counter-narcotics and security cooperation” initiative.

