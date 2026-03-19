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Fred Sobotincic's avatar
Fred Sobotincic
6m

In your article, you said,..

“President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal.”

I almost vomited,..

You must be as delusional as he is ,.. (he will use nuclear weapons ) if you think he has any wisdom,..

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
11m

Demented Donny!

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