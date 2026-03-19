by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

This evening, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is considering a significant expansion of U.S. forces in the Middle East, potentially deploying thousands more troops alongside the 5,000 Marines and sailors already approved, as the war with Iran enters its third week and escalation risks continue to rise. The new deployments are being weighed to give Trump more options if he decides to expand U.S. operations beyond the current air and naval campaign.

This signals clear preparation for the possibility of U.S. ground troop deployment. While officials publicly say no final decision has been made, the scale and nature of these options show that planning has already moved beyond limited strikes and into scenarios that would require direct U.S. presence inside Iran.

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One option under discussion is a broader effort to secure passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. This mission would mainly rely on air and naval power, but it could also require U.S. troops on Iran’s shoreline if the administration chooses to go further.

Another option being discussed is sending U.S. forces to Kharg Island, the terminal that handles about 90% of Iran’s oil exports. The United States already struck military targets there on March 13, and Trump has also threatened Iran’s oil infrastructure. Military experts see controlling the island as potentially more useful than destroying it outright because of how central it is to Iran’s economy. One U.S. official said such an operation would be very risky, especially because Iran can still target the island with missiles and drones.

Officials have also discussed the possibility of deploying U.S. forces to secure Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles. A person familiar with the matter said that idea has been part of internal discussions, though it is not believed a ground deployment inside Iran is imminent. Experts consider any mission to physically secure Iran’s uranium to be highly complex and dangerous, even for U.S. special operations forces.

The White House said, “There has been no decision to send ground troops at this time, but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal.” The administration says its objectives include destroying Iran’s ballistic missile capacity, weakening its navy, stopping proxy destabilization, and ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

The scale of the current operation is already massive. U.S. Central Command said the United States has carried out more than 7,800 strikes since the war began on February 28 and has damaged or destroyed more than 120 Iranian vessels so far.

The human cost is also rising. Thirteen U.S. troops have been killed in the war so far and about 200 have been wounded, though the military says most injuries were minor. Any move toward ground operations would significantly increase the risk of further casualties.

Members of Congress have already raised concerns about where this could lead. After a classified briefing, Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish any of the potential objectives here.” He also said, “The American people deserve to know much more than this administration has told them about the cost of the war, the danger to our sons and daughters in uniform and the potential for further escalation and widening of this war.”

Public support remains limited, with only about one in four Americans backing the strikes on Iran. That creates a political dilemma as the administration weighs expanding the mission, especially given past criticism of long Middle East wars.

There is also a contradiction shaping the current moment. Just one day earlier, Trump said the United States would be leaving the operation “in the very near future.” At the same time, new military options are being prepared that could expand the scope of the conflict rather than wind it down.

Earlier briefings to lawmakers indicated there was no intelligence suggesting Iran planned to attack U.S. forces first, and public warnings about missile threats were not supported by intelligence assessments. That context adds to the stakes as the administration considers whether to escalate further.

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