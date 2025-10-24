BREAKING: U.S. Sanctions Colombian President Gustavo Petro Over Drug Trade Allegations

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned Colombian President Gustavo Petro, along with his wife Veronica Alcocer, son Nicolás Petro, and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, accusing them of facilitating or failing to act against Colombia’s expanding cocaine trade.

Under the sanctions, all of their U.S. assets are frozen and American citizens or businesses are prohibited from engaging in financial transactions with them.

President Petro has denied all accusations, calling the move politically motivated and framing it as U.S. interference in Colombian sovereignty.

The sanctions come just weeks after the U.S. formally listed Colombia as a “major drug-producing and transit country that has failed demonstrably to meet its counternarcotics obligations.”

Analysts warn this marks a major rupture in U.S.–Colombia relations, potentially affecting aid, trade, and regional security cooperation.

The move signals Washington’s growing willingness to use economic power against allied governments accused of corruption or enabling narcotrafficking.

